Alexandra residents will now have to pay around R2 000 just to have electricity legally says City Power

This after the power utility went to parts of the township earlier this week to remove all illegal connections

Residents were not happy with City Power's actions and took to the streets to protest the removal of their electricity source

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents have been protesting against City Power's attempts to disconnect illegal electricity connections this week.

Residents in River Park and London Road areas tried to stop City Power officials, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers and the police who were there to put an end to illegal connections earlier this week.

City Power removed illegal connections in Alexandra earlier this week. Images: @CityPowerJHB

Source: Twitter

Alexandra residents who want lawful power will now have to pay between R500 and R2 000 per month to connect to their nearest connection points says City Power, according to a report by EWN.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said in their efforts to finally remove the unlawful connections they were able to remove 23 tons of aluminium and copper cables worth R27 million.

City Power was motivated to remove the illegal connections largely because people have lost their lives after being electrocuted because of exposed wires. The power utility has also lost money because of these connections.

According to News24, protests against the removal of illegal connections became deadly with one person being killed after a security guard from Alex Mall allegedly fired his gun into a crowd of protesting residents.

Residents protested the removal of the illegal connections because they are concerned that they will not be getting electricity anytime soon.

However, Mangena says the power utility is committed to making sure that the township of Alex gets electricity but they have to first wait for the necessary approval from the Department of Human Settlements.

Man killed after allegedly breaking into City Power Linden substation

Briefly News previously reported that a man was burnt to death at a transformer substation belonging to City Power when he allegedly attempted to steal parts after breaking in on Monday.

According to News24, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the incident occurred on 13th street in Linden, a suburb in the northwest of Johannesburg.

Recovered at the scene were a spade and saw, which the deceased allegedly used to gain entry into the substation.

Mangena, who said the unidentified victim sustained extensive fatal burns, dissuaded communities against vandalising the entities electricity infrastructure and warned of its dangers.

"The unknown man broke into the transformer substation and tried to strip the live mini substation when it blew up and caught fire.

He was burnt beyond recognition. Emergency services and the police attended the scene, which was subsequently cleared," explained Mangena.

Source: Briefly.co.za