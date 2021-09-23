Police released photos of a man accused of stealing nappies and wipes from a supermarket seeking to identify him

The police said he tried paying for the items twice, but his cards were declined

Netizens reacting to the post termed him a good father and offered to pay for the items

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Well-wishers have offered to help a man who walked out of a supermarket with goods without paying.

Police said they are looking for a man who allegedly stole nappies from a supermarket and netizens offered to pay for the items. Photo: Winter Haven Police Department

Source: UGC

According to police officers in Florida, the US, the man and his kids purchased diapers and baby wipes at the supermarket, but his card was declined on reaching the checkout counter.

He left the supermarket with his two kids without the items but later returned with a different card. However, the second card was also declined, and he left the supermarket with the nappies and baby wipes without paying for them.

Police then released a photo of the man on Saturday, September 18, saying they were trying to locate him to be charged in court.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“When your card is declined and you try another one with the same result that is not licence to just walk out with the items anyway. Anyone recognise him?” The post by the Winter Haven Police Department read.

Netizens offer to pay

The post elicited many reactions on social media, as numerous people from across the US offered to pay for the items to stop him from getting arrested.

Here are some of the comments:

Justin Tomlinson:

"I’ll buy his diapers. He tried repeatedly to pay, he didn’t have the money but had kids who needed diapers. Life’s hard, sometimes people try and still come up short."

Greg Phipps:

"Dude, whoever you may be and if by chance you see this, you’re a good dad."

Elizabeth Fiedler:

"Doubt I will get a response but I will pay for these items as long as you leave this man alone."

Chris Tyioran:

“In case you needed evidence that the loyalty of American police lies with capital and not protecting and serving citizens, here it is.”

Business owner offers job to man who attempted to rob his restaurant

In more news about help from strangers, Briefly News reported that Carl Wallace woke up one morning to find the front doors of his restaurant smashed due to a robbery incident. The businessman decided against pressing charges and instead offered the robber a job to help change his path.

The compassionate man said he was not going to ask him questions nor involve the police as he only wanted to help. Carl Wallace, who owns a restaurant in Georgia called Diablo's Southwest Grill, decided against pressing charges on the burglar but instead wanted to help him out.

The restaurant was broken into on Easter weekend, a time Carl was also celebrating turning 45, with CCTV footage showing the man dressed in a hooded tracksuit. The thief then used a brick to break the restaurant front door before taking out the cash register only to find there was no cash.

Sharing the photos from the CCTV footage on the restaurant's Facebook account, Carl directly sent the message to the robber asking him to swing by for a job application.

The hotelier noted there were better things he could do instead of robbing people and left his personal number for him to call.

"No police, no questions. Let’s sit down and talk about how we could help you and fix the road you’re on," he wrote.

Source: Briefly.co.za