Mluleki Majavu recently attained a PhD qualification from the prestigious University of Cape Town

To mark the occasion, Mluleki organised a special event to show others what can be achieved with hard work and determination

He grew up in a rural area and is the first member of his family to pursue tertiary education and graduate

Mluleki's mission is to lead by example and close the gap between universities and townships through his foundation, the Dr Mluleki Majavu Foundation

Mluleki Majavu is on a mission to inspire those living in townships to pursue education at university level. In the first step of the mission, Mluleki organised a special event on 11 September to mark the completion of his studies towards a PhD from the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Mluleki Majavu is inspiring people living in townships to get a university degree. Image: Lerato Maduna/UCT

Source: UGC

At the event held in Khayelitsha, Mluleki spoke on his tough life and how he persevered against all odds to bag his impressive qualification.

At first, the idea of graduating was a far-fetched one for Mluleki, especially since he grew up in a poor, rural area. However, after working as a security guard at night and attending university during the day, he not only graduated with a three-year degree, he surpassed this and attained the highest possible qualification. Now, that's what you call tenacity!

Attending the event were people from different backgrounds who were inspired by Mluleki's journey, including Grade 12 learners, community leaders, church leaders and members of his family.

Source: Briefly.co.za