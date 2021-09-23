Peeps Throw Hectic Shade at Pic of ANC Campaigning: “Will See Them After 5 Yrs”

A picture of members of the ANC campaigning near a rural community has SA triggered

In the picture, the two men can be seen carrying away barrels of wood while the community looks on

SA remains convinced that politicians only make an effort to help poorer masses once the voting season comes around

A picture of members of the African national congress campaigning in a local township has left a bad taste in the mouths of South Africans. Many people are convinced the politicians only help out in communities during the voting season.

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the snap which he felt was absolutely hilarious.

"You will see them after 5years," he captioned the post.

In the pic, two members wearing ANC shirts can be seen carrying barrels of wood while the community looks on. They seem to be cleaning the streets.

Mzansi, however, was unaffected by the display of philanthropy as many people felt these politicians only lent a hand to gain the favour of the poor majority.

Check out some of the reactions to the pic below:

@mbuhles said:

"I wonder who told these politicians this is the right way to campaign."

@AceSalisss said:

"So it's an African thing, African politicians remain over generous and very humble as long as the vote is not cast."

@thatofaith said:

"People don't learn."

@Mdavu20 said:

"Normalize releasing the dogs every time you see ANC officials doing lamasimba e door to door."

@Morena84182196 said:

"The problem is not the ANC but the real problem is the people that keeps voting for them. Imagine if Mkhize took 150 million alone how many more did the same and got away with it."

@KPourish said:

"Somehow I now see this as disrespecting and mocking poor people's livelihoods.. cause these parties do this every end of term and still go back to offices/parliament and forget about people living like that daily. Mxm."

@bruce07471234 said:

"The none-corrupt political party in SA is none, so just focus on yourself and be none political as a citizen of SA."

