Mamelodi Sundowns Vs Orlando Pirates Preview: 3 Points Needed for Both Clubs

The highly anticipated DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates is on this weekend

Mamelodi Sundowns are coming into the game looking very confident and are currently sitting at the top of the league

Masandawana co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says that there is no room for arrogance in their next competitive match

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will be facing off in the DStv Premiership this weekend. The encounter will be a mouthwatering one, as both clubs form part of the "big three" in South African football.

Currently, Mamelodi Sundowns have not lost any matches in the league and will be looking to build from there. Orlando Pirates, however, are coming off the back of a convincing win against Chippa United, so it's not going to be easy for Sundowns.

Manqoba Mngqithi will be looking to grab all three points against Orlando Pirates. Image: @OfficialPSL

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately for Orlando Pirates, some of their players have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ben Motshwari was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and Gabadinho Mhango could not settle a R26 000 bill at a local club according to The Citizen.

Manqoba Mngwithi says there's no room for being overconfident

In a match that is one of the most high-profile in South African football, Mngqithi concedes that his team must bear some responsibility in terms of their mentality and approach to the game, KickOff reports.

"The most important thing when it comes to matches like this is to always have a fair share of humility and respect, no room for arrogance," he said.

Mngqithi went on to say that they will be working around the clock to get an advantage coming into the game and that they believe there is already something to pin-point based on their current tactical setup.

Gabadinho Mhango finds himself in a pickle with an OnlyFans star

In related news, Briefly News reported that Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango was recently in the headlines for not being able to make a payment during a night out.

Now, more details have emerged from that fateful night and the footballer finds himself in a pickle with OnlyFans star Wandi Ndlovu. After their night out in Pretoria, they wanted to change their location to Sandton because there was apparently a place open past curfew.

They stopped for petrol at the garage and that's when things started going wrong.

"I got out to get some fresh air and as I tried to get in, Gabadinho drove over my foot. I screamed in pain but he wouldn't stop the car," said Wandi to Daily Sun.

