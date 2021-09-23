Moshe Ndiki took to social media with the greatest pride, announcing his awesome new business venture

Sharing some lit snaps, Moshe introduced fans to his food truck franchise that goes by the name of Moshe’s Kitchen

Seeing the hard work Moshe has put into this, fans flooded the comment section of his various posts with messages of congratulations

Award-winning Mzansi TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki is now an entrepreneur and the proud owner of a mobile food truck for his restaurant franchise reported OkMzansi.

Taking to social media with great pride, Moshe introduced his followers to Moshe’s Kitchen, a food truck business he just started.

Moshe posted with great pride:

Seeing Moshe’s awesome news, fans flooded the comment section, wishing Moshe all the best with his new venture. The trucks look snazzy and fans are certain the business is going to boom!

@olwethu_ozzay_thiso said:

“I Am So Proud Of You Sweetheart ❤️❤️ Well Done @moshendiki ”

@jenniferbala asked:

“Congratulations Moshe So are you going to tour SA soon? ”

@princessshumi was beaming:

“Awusemhle nana I’m proud of you but ke ndisene beef ”

@maqaks kindly said:

“Well done buddy. I truly wish you all the best. KUBO!!! ❤️”

Moshe Ndiki opening very own eatery in Mzansi

Mzansi media personality and actor Moshe Ndiki is finally getting to see his project come to life. Taking to social media, Moshe announced that he's opening his own eatery, reported Briefly News.

He captioned his post with the following:

"Get your coins and tastebuds ready... Something I’ve worked hard on for the past 5 years, just to get it right, self-funded and my dream come true."

Moshe announced that his kitchen would be launching on 16 April and is very proud of himself for finally making his dream come true. Moshe loves sharing pictures of the food he's created on his Instagram page and he's a true foodie.

Somizi Mhlongo is doing the most too after launching his cookbook without having a culinary qualification and fans are happy to see another media personality chasing their dreams.

