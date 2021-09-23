The Msikaba Bridge is projected to create thousands of jobs and pump billions into the local economy

The bridge is part of the 410km North Wild Coast road project that is expected to transform rural connections

The bridge is expected to be completed by early 2026 at the latest with President Cyril Ramaphosa signings its praises

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Johannesburg - The Msikaba Bridge in the Eastern Cape is a massive project that is predicted to be a massive boost to the economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that the R1.65 billion project would create tens of thousands of jobs and pump billions into the economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the Msikaba Bridge project will create thousands of jobs. Photo credit: Gift Ngqondi

Source: Facebook

Ramapohsa revealed that the bridge would create 36 000 jobs and pump R4 billion into the economy.

Fikile Mbalula took to Twitter to promote the project and said that it would transform the connection of rural communities.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

News24 reported that small and local businesses had benefited from R120 million.

The project is estimated to be completed by the beginning of 2026 at the latest. 62% of the jobs would be sourced from the local area.

All Africa reported that the bridge located near Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is part of the massive 410km North Wild Coast road project.

South Africa's energy regulator stands behind revitalised nuclear power plan

A plan put forward by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has been given the go-ahead by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa. Mantashe put the plan forward in August 2020. The idea is to acquire 2 500MW of nuclear power from something called 'new generation capacity'.

The Nersa's Head of Communications Charles Hlebela confirmed that there was a decision made during a meeting held on Thursday, 26 August. Nersa, according to Hlebela, is in the process of coming to a decision with Mantashe's department.

The South African Government is planning to stop loadshedding and take Eskom back to the top

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Public Works and Infrastructure Department has reportedly published a plan involving the South African Government's important developments up until the year 2050. It is called the National Infrastructure Plan.

One of the main points of the plan is the country's energy supply. The government proposed a move from fossil fuels and therefore the ongoing loadshedding within 30 years. The DPWI stated that loadshedding has been caused by a number of factors.

A report by BusinessTech revealed that while the majority of the plan of action focuses on changes that will be put in place by 2050, there is a specific section that focuses on direct and immediate changes planned to be implemented within the next three years.

Source: Briefly.co.za