Cheslin Kolbe is loved by many South Africans and now it is clear that his teammates value him just as much

The Springboks winger has been awarded the Players' Player of the Year award and beat quite a few big names for it

Currently, Kolbe is out with a leg injury but he is working hard in rehabilitation to come back stronger than ever

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cheslin Kolbe may be absent for the time being due to a leg injury but he has not been forgotten by South Africa's professional rugby players.

When the great winger received the Players' Player of the Year award at the BrightRock Players Choice Awards in conjunction with MyPlayers on Thursday, his teammates showed him the utmost respect.

Cheslin Kolbe has been a crucial member of the mighty Springboks squad. Image: @WorldRugby

Source: Twitter

This year, the 27-year-old Capetonian has performed admirably for both club and country, helping Toulouse win the Top 14 and the European Champions Cup as well as scoring a memorable try for the Springboks against the British and Irish Lions, according to IOL.

He defeated the other contenders for the Players' Player of the Year title, including Bok captain Siya Kolisi, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am and Franco Mostert.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fans of the Boks will be hoping that Kolbe returns to the field soon. After missing the two defeats to Australia and this Saturday's match against New Zealand, he has shared videos on his social media platforms showing that he's gearing up to get back in action.

Cheslin Kolbe will not be rushed back into play by the Springboks because doing so risks introducing problems into his rehabilitation process, according to a report by News24.

"We wouldn't have kept in him our group if we weren't confident that he'd be ready for the next two weeks' matches against the All Blacks," said Jacques Nienaber.

Cheslin Kolbe collaborates with large clothing brand in exclusive

Briefly News previously reported that Cheslin Kolbe, a South African professional rugby player and Springbok winger, has joined the Superdry family as the latest collaborator for the brand's unique and vintage style.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about his latest collaboration, Kolbe also spoke about family and things that matter to him. Kolbe has always been taken careful consideration of what he wears and he's very happy to mesh with a brand that's been one of his favourites for the longest time.

"I wouldn’t say I have a passion, I have always taken interest in my appearance and always made sure I am dressed in comfort and style," he told Briefly News.

Source: Briefly.co.za