Cristiano Ronaldo Jr thought Lionel Messi was too short to be him when he came across the Argentine in 2017

The youngster accompanied his father along with his grandmother to the Ballon d'Or gala back then

Messi has the highest number of Ballon d'Or awards and he could win more when this year's edition is concluded

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cristiano Ronaldo's first son met his father's long-time rival, Lionel Messi, during the 2017 Ballon d'Or ceremony and the youngster thought the Argentine was too short to be real.

The 11-year-old had the opportunity to see the Argentine in real life at the gala four years ago when he picked his fifth award presentation.

And due to the Paris Saint Germain's 5ft 5in height, Ronaldo Jr actually found it difficult to believe it was him when his grandmother pointed the Barcelona legend to him.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Real Madrid during his father's reign at the club. Image: Power Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

What Cristiano Ronaldo's mother said

SunSport quoting Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo’s mother, revealed the funny incident during an interview she gave about a year ago. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I was with him and I said, ‘look, it's Messi,’ and he replied, ‘that's not Messi, he's short.’ Then my son encouraged him to wave.

"Messi is a very good person. My grandson is already taller than him, [laughs] it was a very fun moment.”

Meanwhile, both Ronaldo and Messi have 11 Ballon d'Or awards shared between them and are also in line to win the prize this year.

While the 36-year-old has returned to his former club, Manchester United, Messi moved away from Barcelona to sign a two-year deal with PSG.

Touching moment CR7’s mom mentors grandson Cristiano Jr at Man Utd just as she did with son in childhood days

Earlier, Briefly News previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aviero, was there in the beginning seeing her son become one of the greatest footballers of all time, ESPN reports.

She could not help but shed tears of joy at the Old Trafford after her legendary son found the back of the net twice for Manchester United against Newcastle United according to Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo has been impressive since his deadline day return to Premier League club Manchester United having scored four goals in three games.

Source: Briefly.co.za