Makhadzi has shared that she won't be translating any of her music anytime soon because her fans enjoy it as it is

The singer and performer sings in Tshivenda and most of her fans have no idea what she says in the tracks but they love her for who she is

In a recent interview, the Ghanama hitmaker expressed that music is not all about the language

Makhadzi has been able to make Mzansi dance to her tunes even though some of her fans don't understand what she is saying in her lyrics. Sis has expressed that she's not willing to translate her music for now.

Makhadzi said she won't be translating her music anytime soon. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The energetic performer sings in Tshivenda but she has been able to attract fans from provinces who do not understand the language at all such as the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Makhadzi shared that she won't be translating her lyrics to other languages anytime soon because most of her fans like her music as it is and they dance to it regardless of the language she sings in.

"Music is not all about the language. As long as there is a nice melody and nice beat that’s the only thing that matters," she told TshisaLIVE.

