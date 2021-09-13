Makhadzi graced the Idols SA stage with her lit presence on the finale episode and became the show stopper

Makhadzi performed her hit track Ghanama and even though she slipped on stage, she still had peeps standing and clapping in her glory

Seeing Makhadzi perform left viewers speechless and flocking to social media to make it known that that's how a true artist does it

Limpopo musician Makhadzi blew Idols SA constants, judges, guests and viewers away. If there is one thing this woman can do, it's perform!

Sunday night’s episode of 'Idols SA' is still the talk of the town on the TL, thanks to Limpopo musician Makhadzi's powerful and energy-filled performance. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Coming onto the show as the celebrity guest performer, Makhadzi showed the contestants what it means to be a star. Last night’s episode, Sunday, 12 September 2021, was lit.

Performing her hit track Ghanama, Makhadzi dropped jaws and had viewers taking to social media to express their feels. Even though sis had a little slip-up (she fell), she still delivered, reported TimesLive.

Here are just some of the posts commenting on Makhadzi’s hair-raising performance:

Well-known actress @Natasha_Thahane said:

“They should’ve saved Makhadzi for the finale, because wow! #idolssa”

@Aya_Kolisi felt all the feels:

“Makhadzi does her thing on stage, jealous down and she will idibala if she wants. #idolssa”

@LivhuwaniPreci4 posted a clip of Makhadzi doing her thing:

@ItsEddieth was blown away:

There are many artists who can make music, but performing is a whole other thing, and Makhadzi’s got it down. See Makhadzi’s full litty performance here:

