Amid the country's Covid-19 roll-out programme, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa has reached a landmark resolution

At its provincial synod on Friday, the Anglican Church voted for the mandatory vaccination of all priests

The church has also encouraged all its ordinary members to consider getting the Covid-19 vaccine

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa has resolved to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all their priests following its provincial synod on Friday.

Briefly News understands the synod comprises members of the church's clergy, bishops from its dioceses in southern Africa and ordinary members of the congregation.

The Anglican Church provincial synod has voted for the mandatory vaccination of all its clergy. Image: Kudos Kudu/ Flickr.

The Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has stressed that members of the congregation should "seriously consider" getting their Covid-19 jabs.

According to an IOL report, Makgoba last month appointed an advisory team that started a campaign to encourage church members to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Per TimesLIVE, the religious organisation said it voted for the resolution, which it will look to implement soon, during a virtual gathering. The synod has backed Makgoba's call.

"Vaccinations for clergy members are a necessity as they visit people who are vulnerable to Covid-19 infection," the church said in a statement.

“The Anglican Church took the decision following a presentation by Professor Koleka Mlisana, who is the co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee on coronavirus."

Daily vaccinations drop to below 300 000

The statement noted that the presentation raised concerns about the apparent declining vaccination rates.

“Prof Mlisana told the synod that the country should be vaccinating [in the region of] 300 000 people daily. However, this has dropped significantly in the past 24 hours," said the church.

The statement explained that the vaccination rate dropped to under 200 000 in the period between 23 and 24 September, nearly 10 per cent lower compared to the previous week.

South Africans on social media have again been vocal over the Anglican Church's stance. Others have taken targeted hits at Makgoba, accusing the clergyman of being involved in a money-making scheme.

South Africans critical of church on social media

Briefly News dived deep into the comments to unearth the loudest and strongly-worded responses from social media users.

@Hlarediahloga said:

"So they don't believe in prayer now?"

@santa_Xma observed:

"This one loves money and is captured as well. Dodgy character."

@hafeiloda wrote:

"Thank God I am not Anglican!"

@Ngungunyane5 added:

"Money in the bag."

@Xman11881942 mentioned:

"This puppet bishop."

Archbishop says anti-Vaxxers within their rights, if in Isolation at home

In recent related news, Briefly News previously reported that Makgoba said anti-vaxxers were well within their rights not to get the Covid-19 jab as long as they are willing to stay in self-isolation at home.

According to SABC News, Makgoba said his church strongly advised that vaccination for all their clergy should be mandatory.

Makgoba made the remarks at the synod's virtual opening earlier this week, where he added that the debate of making the vaccination mandatory is a sensitive matter across the world.

"Anti-vaccine lobby groups speak firmly on their right not to get the vaccine, which is all well and good if they are willing to stay at home in isolation.

"But as soon as they move into spaces occupied by others, their rights become limited by the rights of others.

"In a deadly pandemic, the right of your neighbour to life inevitably circumscribes your right to do as you like."

