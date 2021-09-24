Distruction Boyz’ Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi is ready to make an honest woman out of his baby momma

Speaking to a publication, Que made it known that marriage does not scare him and that it is something he has been thinking about for a while

Que couldn’t be more grateful for his baby boy, and now he wants to take the step and make his family one

Distruction Boyz’ Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi is feeling all the feels for his baby momma and long term bae, so much so that he is ready to lay some roots.

One half of the Distruction Boyz, Thobani "Que" Mgobhozi, has made his intentions clear about wanting to settle down with his baby mama and girlfriend.

Source: Instagram

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Que made it known that he has been thinking about getting his knee dirty. Marriage is a sacred union that Que is so ready for.

Que loves his baby momma and has no doubt that she is the one!

“I am enjoying my relationship with the person I’m with right now. Given that opportunity, if I feel like I’ve worked hard enough, getting married wouldn’t be a problem for me because I love her and I can picture myself spending the rest of my life with her so it’s not something far-fetched for me. I’d like to be married.”

Becoming a father back in 2018, Que could not thank his girlfriend enough for giving him his son. Que is a proud father who respects his baby momma more than he can put into words.

Making her his wife is just another step in the right direction for Que and his sweet lil fam.

