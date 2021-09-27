A sweet man has every woman in the world making their men watch the clip he posted of the surprise trip he planned for his wife

Social media user @JustThursday shared the clip on Twitter, making it known that the thought is what counted most

Women flooded the comment section, telling men to listen up and see that all women want is to be heard

If God ever handcrafted a man made from every woman’s dreams, this is him! A man is wowing every woman in the world with the surprise birthday trip he gave his beautiful wife.

Social media user @JustThursday shared a clip of a surprise birthday trip a thoughtful man planned for his bae. Image: @JustThursday

Source: Twitter

Seeing the clip on TikTok, posted by a man who goes by the social media handle @devanondeck, social media user @JustThursday just had to share it with the world. The clip details every bit of the birthday surprise from the designer clothing shopping spree to the surprise picnic in the park.

Men, are you hearing this with your eyes? Seeing it with your ears? Internalise this and make it happen!

@JustThursday posted:

While this man spent a packet on this surprise, it wasn’t the things that had women all over the world screaming, it was all the thought he put into every single thing!

Remembering the boots she wanted for two years, helping manifest her dreams and making sure she felt heard, is what it was about.

Here are just some of the comments made by women out there who are praying for a man to listen:

@Avalonsjewel was wowed:

“The fact that he remembers everything she likes is just beautiful. The fact that he gets it for her is heavenly. Sis is blessed with a rare man.”

@_michmash_ feels this lady has a tall task on her hands, lol:

“If my other half did this for me if be happy but I’d also be thinking omg how am I going to top this, I’m super competitive.”

@foreigngrown8 applauded:

@Azzzraael wants all the men to see what is going on here:

@mmarisol92 was cryyying:

