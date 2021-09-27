Anthony Joshua has stated that he is still interested in stepping into the ring with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

The 31-year-old lost his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight contest in north London

The British-born Nigerian fighter has now lost two fights in his professional career since his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Anthony Joshua is not giving up yet on his dreams of fighting two of the most dreaded heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, Sky Sports, Independent.

AJ lost all his titles to Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk in a unanimous point decision at the 60,000 packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Anthony Joshua claims he will still box Tyson Fury and Deontay WIlder without being champion. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images

Source: UGC

The British boxer was outclassed by Usyk in the entire fight as he suffered the second loss of his professional career.

What AJ said about Fury and Wilder

However, AJ has now stated that he will still box the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber without being the heavyweight champion.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

After his loss to Usyk, Joshua said in a post-match conference:

"The road to undisputed and all that stuff, it's good.

"As I said, I'll fight Tyson Fury, Wilder, without the belts.

"That's the main thing - is you've got two competitive fighters in the ring from UK soil, that just want to go toe-to-toe."

Usyk stance on not knocking Johsua out in their fight

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Oleksandr Usyk has stated that he refused to knock Anthony Joshua out in their unification heavyweight clash due to the advice given to him by his trainers, Sky Sports.

The Ukrainian fight dominated the entire contest as he hurt Joshua in his left eye in the third round and almost knocked him out in the final round.

Usyk who became the third man to win heavyweight title coming from cruiserweight and light heavyweight divisions after Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis said after the fight.

Mount spotted watching AJ vs Usyk fight

Briefly News also reported that Chelsea star Mason Mount took the opportunity to watch the unified heavyweight contest between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, Guardian, Chelsea.

The England midfielder got a knock in the Carabao Cup win against Aston Villa in midweek as was not available for the fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Mount and Rice were spotted during AJ's fight with all three judges giving the match in favour of Usyk.

Source: Briefly.co.za