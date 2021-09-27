Rasta has Mzansi talking after heading online to share his latest portrait of SABC journalist Sakina Kamwendo

The artist completed the work in celebration of Kamwendo's birthday, wishing her a blessed day

Mzansi, however, was not really feeling the painting and many people could not believe that Rasta was being for real

Rasta The Artist once again has social media users in a frenzy after sharing his latest painting, a portrait of seasoned SABC broadcaster Sakina Kamwendo. The journalist celebrated her birthday over the weekend and it seems the artist thought it might be sweet to pay her a little tribute.

Rasta The Artist has social media users in a frenzy after sharing his latest painting, a portrait of SABC broadcaster Sakina Kamwendo.

, @RastaArtist shared this heartfelt message alongside his painting:

"Happy birthday to SABC 2 Morning Live Guru @SakinaKamwendo."

As can be expected, social media users were really not impressed with Rasta's work. One person comically remarked that he made Sakina look at least 20 years older while another person questioned whether or not Rasta was just trolling.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mbongzie7 said:

"I have a question: When you're done with these paintings, after posting what do you do with them?"

@RealMofokeng said:

"Are you sure you aren’t a troll, Rasta? At what point do you say, “Wow, I'm proud of what am about to finish painting”?"

@PhutiVictor said:

"Happy birthday Sakina and don’t forget, you are live."

@masukuhp0 said:

"The legendary national artist has landed."

@matlhodi_malope said:

"Did she just come out from a mouth-plumping plastic surgery?"

@RCasper4real said:

"She aged 20 years."

Rasta paints late NFP leader Zanele KaMagwaza Msibi, SA hopes she rests in peace

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Rasta The Artist has social media users talking after sharing his latest work of art online, a painting of the late Ma Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi. The National Freedom Party leader died last month due to Covid-19 related complications and it seems the artist had hoped to honour her legacy.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @RastaArtist shared the viral images.

"Zanele KaMagwaza Msibi, Rest in Peace.You stood up as a woman..." he sincerely captioned the post.

While the artist is known for being criticised for his poor artwork, many social media users this time took to showing their support. One person even felt that Rasta's skill was definitely improving.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Mphilis_Sithole said:

"Njinji. May Her Activist Soul Rest in Peace."

@SiyaMfundisi said:

"Well done Rasta."

@Joy80052354 said:

"Rest easy Mbokodo."

@rgparkies said:

"Practice makes perfect Rasta-Man, don't get discouraged my Man."

@lefa_letsoenyo said:

"This is good."

