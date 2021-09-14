Rasta has social media users talking after heading online to share a painting of NFP leader Zanele KaMagwaza Msibi

The politician passed away last month due to covid-19 related complications and Mzansi's controversial 'funeral artist' jumped in with his usual enthusiasm

Mzansi headed to the comments section with many people wishing the prominent leader a peaceful stay on the other side

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rasta The Artist has social media users talking after sharing his latest work of art online, a painting of the late Ma Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi. The National Freedom Party leader died last month due to Covid-19 related complications and it seems the artist had hoped to honour her legacy.

Rasta has painted a portrait of late NFP leader Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi. The work of art received mixed reactions. Images: @RastaArtist/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @RastaArtist shared the viral images.

"Zanele KaMagwaza Msibi, Rest in Peace.You stood up as a woman..." he sincerely captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While the artist is known for being criticised for his poor artwork, many social media users this time took to showing their support. One person even felt that Rasta's skill was definitely improving.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Mphilis_Sithole said:

"Njinji. May Her Activist Soul Rest in Peace."

@SiyaMfundisi said:

"Well done Rasta."

@Joy80052354 said:

"Rest easy Mbokodo."

@rgparkies said:

"Practice makes perfect Rasta-Man, don't get discouraged my Man."

@lefa_letsoenyo said:

"This is good."

Uzalo's Gugu Gumede mourns death of her mom, NFP leader Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Uzalo star Gugu Gumede is not doing well after her mother, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi's untimely death. The actress has missed most of this week's shoot with the SABC 1 telenovela as she is still mourning the National Freedom Party leader's passing.

The thespian's mother passed away on Monday, 6 September. She reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest linked to Covid-19 complications. She had been receiving treatment at a hospital, north of Durban.

Gugu has been away from social media ever since her mom was admitted in hospital two weeks ago. She last posted on Instagram exactly two weeks back.

Daily Sun reports that the star has taken a break from Uzalo since the death of the popular KZN politician. The actress, who portrays the character of Hlengiwe Mlambo, asked for privacy as "we are mourning" when the publication contacted her.

Source: Briefly.co.za