Lasizwe's Alter Ego Nomatriquency Gets Hired at Steers: "Yes Wena Girl"

Fan favourite Lasizwe has excitedly announced that his alter ego Nomatriquency has bagged a job at Steers

The hashtag #nomatriquencyxsteers is currently trending high on Twitter as tweeps react to Lasizwe's good news

The media personality's fans shared that they can't wait to be served by their fave when they visit the restaurant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lasizwe has revealed that his alter ego Nomatriquency has bagged a job at steers. The media personality took to social media earlier on Monday, 27 September to announce the exciting news.

Lasizwe's alter ego Nomatriquency got hired at Steers. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The hashtage #nomatriquencyxsteers has been trending ever since the YouTuber announced the news on his timeline. His followers have taken to his comment section on Twitter to congratulate their fave for getting the gig.

Nomatriquency is Lasizwe's YouTube character, according to ZAlebs. Announcing the news, the star wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions from his fans who showed love to Nomatriquency's good news. Check some of the comments below:

@CrazeeFistaz said:

"Would be even better if you would have a burger named after you. Congratulations to the gyal!"

@NtlhariNkhwashu wrote:

"Yesss wena girl. Congratulations Noma baby."

@lindz_nyeleti commented:

"I don’t think the customers were ever ready. Congratulations babes."

@nozipho_mashaba said:

"Good move @SteersSA our sweerie @lasizwe is the one. Welcome to the family."

@QweenTitle added:

"One thing about you? YOU STAY WINNING, Congrats."

Lasizwe meets Steve Harvey, SA shares hilarious reactions

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that bubbly South African media personality Lasizwe met US media personality Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, recently.

The Mzansi reality TV star took to social media on Monday, 9 August and posted pics of their meeting as proof. The excited Lasizwe stood in the middle of Steve and his bae when the first snap was taken.

On the second frame, Lasizwe decided to go down low. While Steve's boo laughed out loud, the Family Feud presenter looked at Lasizwe some type of way. Lasizwe took to Twitter to share the snaps of the three of them. The star captioned his post:

"I got a call from my parents they wanted to see their problematic son."

Source: Briefly.co.za