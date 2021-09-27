Guilty: R Kelly Convicted on Charges of Racketeering and Trafficking

R Kelly has been found guilty on multiple charges including racketeering and human trafficking

He will face sentencing on 4 May where he will potentially be sent to prison for decades

His accusers provided dozens of hours of graphic testimony about his violent crimes

New York - Musician R Kelly has been found guilty of racketeering in his case that accused him of being involved in sex trafficking.

The R&B singer was accused of using his fame to lure young girls and women close to him and subsequently abused them physically and sexually.

According to News24, the prosecutors portrayed Kelly as a violent predator who preyed on women for approximately 25 years.

Source: Getty Images

BBC reported that Kelly is scheduled to face sentencing on 4 May will potentially spend decades behind bars.

When he was found guilty, Kelly said very little and his lawyer revealed that he was "shocked" at the verdict.

His accusers provided hours of graphic testimony of his crimes that included transporting people across state lines.

