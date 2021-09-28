“My Boyfriend Got Married”: SA Ladies Share How They Got Burnt by Their Lovers

A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing that her boyfriend got married over the long weekend

It seems the lady had thought she was in a monogamous relationship so was clearly shocked by the news

She soon had the women of SA in the comments section sharing some of the ways they too were done wrong by men

A local woman has the woman of South Africa all worked up after mysteriously revealing that her boyfriend got married over the weekend. The lovely lady soon had her sisters gathered in the comments section, sharing their stories about men and moments of their super trash behaviour.

A local woman has the queens of SA sharing their own #relationshipfails after revealing that her bae got married. Images: @BoiManyowa/Twitter, @Takkie_Mukwevho/Twitter, @asanda_tee/Twitter

, @Takkie_Mukwevho first got our attention with this super matter-of-fact tweet.

"Not my boyfriend getting married yesterday," she captioned the post along with a laughing face and trash can emoji.

It seems many women could relate to the hilarious inconsistencies of their own men, sharing the ridiculous ways some gents have tried to finesse them.

Check out some of the comments below:

@NubianMpule said:

"I believe you. Once attended my boyfriend’s wedding as someone’s plus one."

@Takkie_Mukwevho said:

"Lol, they hate us."

@_Moon_Kage_ said:

"This is why I put men at the bottom of the barrel. My vibrations are too high for this nonsense."

@un60thered said:

"I really don't get why some guys are not frank and honest about their relationship status when they meet someone new... tell the truth bruh, most of these women are very understanding and don't mind being in a threesome."

Man says he married wife after dating her for more than 6 years, peeps divided

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a netizen appears to have caused many to react as he hits social media to reveal how long it took him to put a ring on his girlfriend's finger and how imperfect their relationship was.

The post sighted by Briefly News on the Twitter handle, @drferuke, narrated he dated his current wife for more than six years before marrying her.He also added that his partner used to sleep off during date nights because of her hustle as an analyst and he also used to do same but they made it work.

He advised his tweeps not to be pressured by the happenings in relationships.

@drferuke said one just need to find a godly partner.

"My wife and I dated for over 6 years before we got married. When she was hustling as an analyst in one consulting firm, she used to sleep off often during chats. When I was doing my house job, I used to sleep off. Don't mind them o. Busy people sleep off. Find a godly partner."

Netizens who saw the post had a lot to say.

Briefly News has highlighted a few of them below;

@kesmniz commented:

"Don't mind them. Years ago when I was hustling as an analyst, traffic can render you tired and ready for bed as soon as you get home I sabi sleep off my Fiancee then will call in the morning and say 'You slept off again'."

@MisschiDinmaA wrote:

"After the days work and stress you expect me to still be chatting comfortably esp from 9pm ?! Not even call o chat. Am trying to understand this twitter people."

From @RoyalQVee:

"Like.. Even just pressing my phone by myself after a busy day, i sleep off. People who've had busy day actually sleep off."

@Ade_Ola_Ade said:

"God bless you. People here constantly making it look like everyone is a cheater and it is a norm. May God give me a godly man who wouldn't reason ridiculously because I don't."

