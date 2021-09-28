Woman Gives Birth to Twins after 9 Years of Waiting, Shares Her Love for God

A woman, Ogechi Emmanuel, has given glory to God after she welcome her set of twins following a long nine years wait

The new and happy mother who shared photos of the newborns wished all women expecting their bundle of joy a quick answer

Nigerians took to her comment section to appreciate the hands of God in her life, saying hers is a true testimony

A Nigerian woman, Ogechi Emmanuel, on Wednesday, 22 September, went on Facebook to announce that she has given birth to twins.

Ogechi revealed that the blessing came after she had waited for nine good years to have children in her marriage.

Ogechi Emmanuel welcomed twins after waiting for 9 years. Photo source: Ogechi Emmanuel

God rewarded me

She added that God rewarded her long wait with twins. The woman, therefore, prayed for all those wanting to have the same blessing.

Photos shared on the social media platform showed the woman's protruding belly at different stages. One of the snaps has the newborns.

Read her post below:

What social media users are saying

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered hundreds of comments as Nigerians congratulated her.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Godwin Olamilekan said:

"Wot a great God we are serving, may your blessings remain permanent, congratulations........"

Chichi Okenwa said:

"Congratulations to you beloved, Glory to God Almighty."

Stephen Chinecherem said:

"Amen Congratulations my dear wht a mighty God we serve chai God is so great."

Eneh Jennifer Chizoba said:

"Congregations our God is a faithful father and has never fails to his word, glory be to his name."

Kind woman gives lunch, school supplies and backpacks to pupils in Africa

In other news, Briefly News reported that in the spirit of love, Michelle Troxclair, a social media user from Omaha, Nebraska of the United States, has put smiles on the faces of students at a school in the Volta Region.

Troxclair and her team went to the school to deliver school supplies and backpacks to the students to help them in their studies, she said in a Facebook post. The team also provided the pupils with lunch to liven their day, as they shared joyful moments with the school children.

Highlighting the kind deed, Troxclair disclosed that a new school is being built for them, as she showered praises on a team member who made it possible.

''A new school is currently being built for them. Michael NanaKofi Owusu Nkansah is an amazing guy for setting this up. He says it’s his 3rd trip to the school, which is located in a rural area,'' she added.

