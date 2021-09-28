Osimhen, Sadio Mane Ignored as Most Valuable Footballer From African Continent

Mohamed Salah has been named as the most valuable footballer from the African continent according to fresh rankings

The Egyptian star who currently plays for English Premier League club Liverpool is currently valued at around R1 765 million (€100million)

With R1 501 million (€85million) valuation, Sadio Mane is the second most valuable African player, while Moroccan star Acharaf Hakimi is third with R1 059 million (€60million)

Egypt international Mohamed Salah has been ranked the most valuable footballer from the African continent with about R1 765 million (€100m) valuation.

The forward was instrumental in Liverpool’s Premier League glory during the 2019/2020 season as he also helped the team to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League title in 2019.

According to a report cited on Complete Sports, Salah is one of the best footballers in the world and the 29-year-old currently has the highest valuation of any player who is a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mohamed Salah celebrates a Liverpool goal. Photo: Peter Powell

Source: Getty Images

His teammate, Sadio Mane of Senegal, is the second most valuable African footballer having been valued at €85million, while Moroccan right-back Acharaf Hakimi, who recently made a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan, is valued at €60million owing to his relatively young age of 22.

The collective talent of African stars have risen in the last couple of decades and so have their valuations.

Meanwhile, a top transfer expert, Ciro Venerato, has stated that on the back of his recent hot form, Victor Osimhen is now worth three times his transfer market value, Score Nigeria reports.

He also named PSG as well as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United are now on the hunt for the Super Eagles star striker.

Victor Osimhen paints Italy with goals

Victor Osimhen is officially the joint highest goalscorer across the top five leagues in Europe including the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian international who had a slow start in the campaign has scored six goals in Serie A and he is tied with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

Luciano Spalleti's men continued their 100 per cent record in the league as they went past Cagliari by 2-0 as Osimhen netted his fourth of the season.

