WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey Welcomes First Child with Husband Travis Browne

Famous WWE superstar Ronda Rousey delivered her first child, a baby girl

Ronda and her hubby Travis Browne announced the arrival of the child named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne

Travis has two sons from a previous marriage, and Ronda previously admitted they bring her joy

WWE superstar Ronda Rousey is officially a mother. The wrestler announced the arrival of her daughter via a social media post on Monday, September 27.

Wrestler Ronda Rousey has given birth to her first child. Photos: Ronda Rousey.

The former Mixed Martial Arts fighter shared a photo of the newborn hand resting on her chest and revealed her unique name.

"La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne," she wrote.

Ronda's husband, Travis Browne, also shared a photo of the newborn's hand on his chest and captioned it:

"Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

Social media users sent the WWE star their best wishes by writing:

@matthardybrand:

“Congrats to you and Travis, Ronda!”

@natbynature:

“Congratulations Ronda and Travis! I’m so happy for you guys!”

@missginadarling:

“OMG baby! Congrats!”

@reneepaquette:

“Yayyyyy congrats!”

@referee_mike_beltran:

“Congratulations to both of you. Hope all is well.”

Pregnancy announcement

Ronda's pregnancy reveal was in April when she wrote on social media:

"I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off."

Later in June, they revealed that they were having a baby girl.

Romance

Ronda wedded her hubby in 2017 in his native Hawaii, four months after their engagement in New Zealand.

Speaking to E! News two years ago, they expressed the desire to get children together.

"We're just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves.

Just enjoying our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens," she said.

Ronda admitted that being the stepmother to Browne's two sons, Keawe and Kaleo, brought her a lot of joy.

Aside from her stint in MMA, Ronda won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in the 70kg women's Judo events.

She claimed a gold medal in the same event in the Pan American Games staged in Rio de Janeiro a year before.

