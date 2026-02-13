World champion wingsuit skydiver Pierre Wolnik has passed away after encountering an unfortunate incident in France

As a member of the French team, the 37-year-old skydiver took part in the 2026 FAI World Championships and led the wingsuit

The reports about Wolnik's death sparked different condolences from sports lovers on social media

The Sports world has been thrown into mourning after the death of Pierre Wolnik, who is the reigning world champion in wingsuit skydiving, was announced.

Pierre Wolnik dies after parachute fails to open during freefall jump over mountain in France. Photo: Pierre Wolnik

Source: Instagram

The two-time French free-fall world champions reportedly died on Saturday, February 7, 2026, in France, with the unfortunate incident happening due to a malfunction of the parachute while attempting a high-altitude free-fall.

The authorities are still investigating what went wrong concerning the tragic incident that happened to the 37-year-old in the Mont Blanc massif in the French Alps.

Reports have it that Wolnik's body was later recovered in the village of Les Bossons in the Chamonix valley, with the emergency team not able to revive him and declaring him dead.

In related news, the rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in South Africa and also a young player who died during training.

Wolnik's achievement in Skydiving

According to French media outlet Le Parisien, Wolnik, widely regarded as a prominent figure in wingsuit skydiving, was part of the French squad preparing for the 2026 FAI World Championships.

Beyond competition, he also served as a videographer for the Fédération Française de Parachutisme (FFP), documenting his aerial performances and sharing them across social media platforms.

The 37-year-old outlined in his Instagram bio of being a two-time world champion and a tunnel Coach for passionate flyers.

FFP pay tribute to Wolnik

Fédération Française de Parachutisme (FFP) released an official statement on their Facebook page to announce the passing of Wolnik and also pay tribute to the World Champion.

The federation expressed profound sorrow over Wolnik’s passing, which occurred on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

It highlighted his role as the videographer for the French Artistic Disciplines team and noted that he was a two-time World Freefly champion in 2022. The FPF described him as a remarkable teammate whose impact and presence will be long remembered.

The statement added that the global skydiving fraternity is united in grief, celebrating a young athlete admired not only for his exceptional skill but also for his character and personal qualities.

On behalf of the entire federation, the FPF extended heartfelt sympathies to Wolnik’s family, loved ones, teammates, coach, and all members of the French teams who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Fans joined FFP on social media to pay tribute to Wolnik after he was confirmed dead.

Yvette Joice said:

"At least he lived his life to the fullest, doing what he loved. Rest in peace, champion."

Michel de Palma shared:

"🕊️Rip 🕊️ all my condolences to his family and close friends 🕊️ olé🕊️."

Julien Romano wrote:

"Farewell, my friend, it has been a pleasure to have been by your side!"

Gaëlle Stella Iad France commented:

"This was a friend ❤️ good luck to the family. Rest in Peace 😇. He was a good live one. Good times and laugh with him. Kisses Pierrot ❤️"

Marianne Dufour reacted:

"We don't do these extreme sports without human values. Every loss is a failure, but we continue to celebrate life by continuing to practice. Because it is the best tribute to the departed. Thoughts for loved ones and friends 💚."

Will Staffie added:

"R.I.P. Champion, condolences to the family and friends."

