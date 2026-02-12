Teen Sohail Khan from KwaZulu-Natal participated in a swimming event in memory of the Vaal crash victims

The schoolchildren travelling in a school transport vehicle died when their mode of transportation crashed into a truck

Sohail had the children in mind and revealed that they gave him the strength to reach the finish line

Sohail Khan, a 14-year-old avid swimmer from eMkhomazi, KwaZulu-Natal, dedicated his swim at this year's aQuellé Midmar Mile (the world's largest open swim) to the 13 schoolchildren who lost their lives in the Vaal crash. The Amanzimtoti High School learner impressively completed his swim in 48:43.

The fatal accident occurred when a scholar transport vehicle and a truck collided.

According to The Post, Sohail has been swimming since starting primary school at the age of six. He started the sport after realising he loved being in the water and learning new tricks, which helped build his skills and confidence.

While Sohail faced difficulties during the race, which took place from 7 to 8 February 2026, such as picking his head up and looking at the finish line, he admitted:

"Thinking about those kids gave me the strength to push and finish the race."

Speaking about his support for the grieving families, the teenager said it was a small gesture to ease the pain they had experienced.

"I feel that all lives matter, no matter the colour or the race. The pain we go through while swimming cannot compare to the pain of losing a loved one."

What is the aQuellé Midmar Mile?

The event, which welcomes all walks of life, takes place annually at the Midmar Dam in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Celebrating its 53rd event this year, it has grown from a small, local race to a great international spectacle.

