Women go through a lot before a child is born, as right from the beginning of conception to the very end of delivery, it is a process with many ups and downs.

However, the moment a new baby gets born is the peak of the entire process that is marked by painful labor and some possible complications depending on the woman.

During the moments of childbirth, men put up different composures.

Some simply ignore the pains of their partners and live a normal life whilst the courageous and caring ones stay with them through the entire process to see things for themselves.

Eight photos that were taken of men when their women were in labour have been shared online and many cannot keep their cool.

@Melk_Licious said:

Maybe you should consider a vasectomy do you don’t get anyone’s daughter pregnant and then consider them unattractive for something they went through because of you. Just a thought...Please don’t attack me I have heartburn

@KelechiUniverse indicated:

Can I be honest? I ain't married yet but I don't think I'll ever get a hard-on again for my wife if I witness her go through this.

@lalakarls stated:

When I was a student nurse I saw someones BD playing PlayStation while his gf was basically suffering from borderline eclampsia

@D_Dee_Mat mentioned:

I'm happy you were traumatized, feel what women feel everytime they give birth yet you still have the nerve to cheat while they still recovering from the trauma...Feel it

Labour brouhaha in Ghana

In a previous publication, an expectant mother in labour was spotted being transported on a makeshift wooden door to a clinic in the Sekyere East District in the Ashanti Region.

Briefly News gathers that communities in the Sekyere East District lack basic social amenities, including potable water and electricity.

The absence of well-resourced health facilities coupled with bad roads in the cocoa-growing district compels inhabitants to improvise in crises to save lives.

