Percy Tau is injured and had to sacrifice his international duty if he didn't want to be terminated by his new club

Al Ahly, according to sources, said that they would cancel the Bafana Bafana star's contract if he played in the qualifiers

The club is set to start their season soon and Tau will be back training with the squad within the next two weeks

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau had a tough decision to make after facing his most recent injury. Tau recently signed for Al Ahly and the deal made him the highest-valued player at the club.

Bafana Bafana will be in action soon against Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers and Tau is a very crucial member of the squad. Because of his injury, Al Ahly management was worried about how the player could be affected if he played and worsened his condition.

Ahmed Shobeir, a club star turned pundit, suggested that if the South African insisted on leaving for international service, Al Ahly would have to consider terminating his contract according to KingFut.

"Percy Tau will return to train with Al Ahly again after two weeks, after recovering from his injury. Al Ahly had threatened Tau if he joined the South African national team camp, they would terminate his contract," said Shobeir in his radio show.

But the latest news should put the topic to rest, as Percy Tau will now focus on his recuperation ahead of the Reds' new season, which kicks off on 15 October with a match against Niger's US Gendarmerie Nationale in the CAF Champions League.

With only four matches left in this round of qualification, Bafana will now turn their attention to the East Africans according to a report by News24. Percy Tau was ruled out due to injury, while Gift Links and Luther Singh were also left out of the national team.

Percy Tau explains his reasons for joining Al Ahly instead of staying at Brighton

Earlier, Briefly News reported that when Percy Tau joined Brighton & Hove Albion, it was thought that we would have another South African playing in the big leagues once again. Unfortunately, it didn't pan out that way and the 27-year-old star had to make a quick decision about his career.

Percy Tau made headlines when he decided to join Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly and many questioned if the decision was the right one. Tau has now opened up about why he joined the Egyptian giants and shared that he simply just wants to play football.

"I know South Africa is a footballing nation, so what’s the point of me sitting on the bench and not playing? Everyone wants to see me playing. I want to see myself playing. My family wants to see me play," said Tau, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

