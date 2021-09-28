Bank employee gets slap on the wrist for stealing R536k

The police have celebrated the sentencing of a former bank employee who illegally transferred R536 00 illegally out of a victims account

Nonhlanhla Matinyane was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay back R17 500

Social media users were not impressed with the outcome of the trial and did not believe that the police had any reason to celebrate

North West - The police have celebrated the sentencing of a former employee of a bank in Swartruggens to eight years in prison.

Nonhlanhla Matinyane had illegally transferred R536 000 out of the bank account of a lottery winner into three accounts belonging to family members.

However, she was handed three years in prison and a five year suspended sentence which was wholly suspended for five years.

Colonel Peter Phale didn't rest until the suspect was arrested. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

She was ordered by the court to pay back R17 500 to the bank that they were unable to recoup.

She had blocked the victim's account from sending out notifications of the transfer.

The bank's investigating team noticed the large transfer and contacted the account holder.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, praised the investigating officer, Colonel Peter Phale for his tireless efforts to ensure that justice was done.

Social media users react to the sentencing

Joseph Matjane:

"The sentence is wholly suspended and you are happy? Really?"

Shepherd Nyandoro:

"Wholly Suspended on the restitution R17 500.00. So she is walking freely with no stress. I know she will not pay back the money because this is pandemic to Covid 19. Unless the bank takes her back to work and take her salary every month."

Sandile Mthembu:

"Haibo...I Thought this is the accused until I read the story....poor reporting....ayi SAPS."

Xhalabile Mvumvu:

"Wholly suspended, what's there to be celebrated..."

