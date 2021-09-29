Rick Ross Agrees to Pay R165k Monthly Child Support to Baby Mama

A court ruled that American rapper Rick Ross will pay his baby mama R165 000 monthly child upkeep

Ross has three children with Briana Singleton, and the payment is not inclusive of their health insurance

Court papers indicate that the 45-year-old rapper makes millions of dollars monthly

Renowned American rapper Rick Ross has agreed to pay child upkeep to his baby mama, Briana Singleton.

Rick Ross will pay his baby mama KSh 1.2 million child support.

Source: UGC

Court documents obtained by TMZ indicated the Stay Scheming rapper would pay Singleton R165 000 per month in child support. The two have three children together.

Aside from the R165 000, the Maybach Music Group founder also has to pay their health insurance and extracurricular expenses.

The rapper also agreed to pay his baby mama's lawyer.

Rick Ross's earnings

While the figure Ross will be paying for child upkeep might seem a lot for many, it is a drop in the ocean for the wealthy rapper.

According to court documents, he makes millions per month.

Gifting 16-year-old son restaurant

News of the child support ruling comes shortly after the award-winning rapper gifted his son a restaurant as he turned 16.

Ross, who owns a dozen outlets of the Wingstop restaurant franchise, announced the news via Instagram.

“Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank a happy 16th birthday.

Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. You are now officially a boss! Keep going,” he wrote.

Rick Ross Gives Special Shout Out to Mzansi Rapper Da LES

Rick Ross gave Mzansi rapper Da LES a special shout-out in a video the latter posted on social media recently. The local rapper celebrated his birthday recently and the US superstar and businessman took off some time his busy schedule to film a clip congratulating the South African entertainer.

The multi-platinum selling rapper went on to show gratitude to the local musician for supporting the liquor brands Ross is an ambassador of. According to SAHipHopMag, Da LES captioned the clip he posted on his Instagram page:

"A message from the Boss. Let's work, appreciate the family," the SA rapper said.

