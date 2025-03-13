Limpopo comedian Livhuwani Madadzhe aka SABC Livhu was arrested on fresh allegations while attending trial for murder

The funnyman, who is accused of vehicle theft and fraud, returned behind bars and is expected back in court on 18 March 2025

He previously made headlines for forging his mother's death certificate and setting up a fake grave to claim insurance payouts

Limpopo comedian SABC Livhu was arrested on new charges while attending court. Image: sabclivhujokes

Source: Instagram

Yoh! Trouble seems to be Limpopo comedian Livhuwani Madadzhe’s middle name. The comedian popularly known as SABC Livhu was recently arrested on new charges while attending trial for allegedly murdering his wife. He previously hogged headlines after faking his mother’s passing, complete with her grave, to hoodwink insurance companies.

Limpopo comedian SABC Livhu back behind bars on new charges

In the latest charges, SABC Livhu is accused of vehicle theft and fraud.

The comedian allegedly approached Avis and rented a BMW X3. He also approached different car rental companies and hired various vehicle brands from them. SABC Livhu then proceeded to advertise himself as an agent of Avis car rental and Hertz. At the time he committed these offences, the funnyman was out on bail.

He is back behind bars after his case was postponed to 18 March after he appeared in court facing new fraud and vehicle theft charges.

SABC Livhu accused of murdering wife

Livhuwani Madadzhe is already on trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Lindelani Nengovhela (32), before disposing of her corpse into a hole in their yard. The comedian is also accused of faking his mother’s death and certificate to claim a funeral payout. He didn’t stop there and allegedly constructed a fake tombstone at the gravesite to claim death payouts from other insurance companies.

Limpopo comedian SABC Livhu is also facing murder charges. Image: Mucaptain Sabc Livhu

Source: Facebook

