A top-performing township school in Katlehong has embarked on an inspiring journey of entrepreneurship by teaching students to manufacture bread and liquid dishwashing soap

Mpilisweni Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation (SOS) is combining academic excellence with practical skills development to prepare learners for future opportunities

English teacher Siyabonga Khanyi shared with Briefly News that the initiative aims to equip students from disadvantaged backgrounds with valuable entrepreneurial skills

A township school in the dusty areas of Katlehong is revolutionising education by teaching students to create their own products.

Mpilisweni Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation (SOS) is breaking barriers in the education system by manufacturing bread and dishwashing soap on campus. Led by Principal Khaya Sinqaba and English teacher Siyabonga Khanyi, the school is blending academic excellence with practical entrepreneurial skills to prepare learners from disadvantaged backgrounds for future success.

Beyond traditional education

Mpilisweni's innovative approach extends beyond conventional teaching methods. As a designated School of Specialisation (SOS) focusing on Mathematics, Science and Information and Communications Technology, the institution has created additional learning pathways through manufacturing projects.

"To us, education is heritage and we want to change the world," explained Khanyi. "Not only are we the top-performing school in Ekurhuleni academically, we also allow initiative to partake for our learners where they gain skills in bakery (bread and buns) and in dishwashing liquid soap."

The school encourages project-based learning and provides opportunities for students to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios. This balanced approach ensures that learners develop both academic proficiency and practical skills essential for success after graduation.

Creating quality products with purpose

The initiative has gained particular attention. In promotional materials, the school emphasises the quality and effectiveness of their product:

"With Mpilisweni's dishwashing liquid soap, this is how our communities enjoy doing dishes because this is where grease disappears within a blink of an eye."

According to the school's advertisement, each bottle is made with love, dedication and a mission to make cleanliness effective for everyone. The soap contains natural ingredients, with production handled entirely by the students under supervision.

Similarly, the bread-making project has become a source of pride. As one learner explained in a promotional video:

"As a proud learner at Mpilisweni SOS who has also been given the chance to promote our branded bread, believe me, the bread is not only about the ingredients that are used to manufacture it but the hands that did it with love, care, joy, and dedication."

Building skills for the future

The manufacturing initiatives provide multiple benefits to students, including practical skills development, teamwork opportunities, and exposure to entrepreneurship. Learners participate in workshops where they learn production techniques before working in teams to create the products.

These projects face challenges, particularly in securing reliable resources to continue operations. The school sources ingredients and materials from local suppliers, supporting the surrounding community while teaching students about supply chain management.

The impact of these initiatives extends beyond the classroom. According to Khanyi, at least one former student has already used the skills gained at Mpilisweni to start their own business.

The school plans to expand its entrepreneurship program by introducing new products, further equipping learners from disadvantaged backgrounds with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to succeed.

Community support and positive response

Located in the Ngema Section of Katlehong within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Mpilisweni serves students primarily from disadvantaged homes. Despite these challenges, the school has earned a reputation for excellence and cleanliness.

Principal Khaya Sinqaba works alongside his deputies to ensure that every child succeeds in their respective talents. The community has responded positively to the entrepreneurial initiatives, providing support and purchasing the products. Students are actively involved in selling what they produce, gaining valuable marketing and customer service experience in the process.

Vision for wider impact

The school seeks support from various stakeholders to expand its initiatives and create a sustainable model that could be replicated in other township schools across South Africa. Their comprehensive support strategy includes:

Government funding and resources to sustain and grow their programmes, particularly from the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Small Business Development, which could provide grants for equipment upgrades and ingredient supplies.

Business mentorships and partnerships to provide professional guidance, including industry experts who could offer technical training and quality control advice to improve product standards.

Community volunteers and access to additional markets, including local retailers who might stock their products and assist with wider distribution channels.

The ultimate goal is not just to create products, but to transform education and provide pathways out of poverty through practical skills development.

For other township schools considering similar programs, Mpilisweni's message is clear:

"Embrace innovation and entrepreneurship. Empower your learners with practical skills and knowledge to succeed in an ever-changing world, not changing it but rather making it a beautiful place to live in."

As one promotional message concludes:

"This initiative is not only about showcasing our students' skills and creativity, but it's also about empowering entrepreneurial knowledge and experiences... Your support would bring success and progress in the initiative of our learners."

