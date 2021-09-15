Levels, Rick Ross, gifts son, his 1st fast food outlet, on his 16th birthday

Rick Ross presented his son with his first fast food outlet when he turned 16 on Tuesday, 14 September

The hip-hop mogul took to social media and shared that he gifted Big Bank a Wingstop franchise on his birthday

The US rapper owns a couple of Wingstop branches all over the US and wants his son to follow in his footsteps

Rick Ross has blessed his son with his very own fast food outlet. The superstar's kid turned 16 on Tuesday, 16 February and the rapper presented him with his own Wingstop franchise.

The hip-hop mogul, who owns over a dozen Wingstop branches, took to social media to ask his peers in the US entertainment industry to with Big Bank a fabulous day when he turned 16.

Taking to Instagram, the businessman shared a snap of his son and shared that he became the owner of his first franchise on his birthday. According to Complex, Rozay captioned his post:

"Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY!!! Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS!!! Keep Going."

Rick Ross' verified friends took to his comment section to help him wish Big Bank a happy birthday and to also congratulate him for his dope present. Check out some of the comments below:

djnasty wrote:

"Happy Birthday God Bless Young Boss."

juworkingonprojects said:

"Happy Bday Bank! Congratulations."

jasontaylor99 commented:

"Happy birthday @mmgbigbank congrats on the @wingstop (my fav spot) young fella."

troubleman31 said:

"Happy Gday Young King."

murdabeatz wrote:

"Love this. Happy bday!"

gunnarharland added:

"Happy Bday BOSS MAN!!! @mmgbigbank."

