A Welkom content creator's video took an unexpected turn when an older woman walked in and caught her in the kitchen

The woman did not take her funny moment lightly and made her feelings very clear, leaving the content creator unable to even look up from the sink

South Africans found the whole thing hilarious, with many sharing exactly what they would have said to the older woman in response

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young woman from Welkom. Images: @samantha.smamaduma

Source: Facebook

A Welkom content creator named Samantha, who goes by the handle @samantha.smamaduma, got more than she bargained for when she decided to film herself washing her face in the kitchen sink. She shared the video on 28 February 2026, and what was supposed to be a simple moment quickly turned into a far more entertaining one. Midway through filming, an older woman walked into the kitchen, spotted what was happening and immediately let out her feelings of disappointment.

She was not impressed at all, pointing out that washing your face in the kitchen sink, especially with cups sitting in it, was unhygienic. The content creator could not bring herself to face the woman and just kept her head down, trying to finish up as quickly as possible.

Why people film content creation

Despite the content not going the way she had planned, she posted the video anyway. Coming up with fresh content every day is not as easy as it looks. Many creators find themselves trying new things at home, and sometimes those ideas get interrupted by the people they live with. What Samantha did not expect was that her unplanned moment would end up being far more funny than whatever she had originally intended to film.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The sharp, no-nonsense response from the gogo made the clip funnier and left many relating.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA enjoys woman's content going wrong

Many people loved the clip and could relate to how Facebook user @samantha.smamaduma felt after getting caught, sharing tips on what she should have said to get out of being in trouble:

@Lungi Ngcobo laughed:

"The dishes were dirty anyway 😭😂❤️"

@Rethabile P Mqoma said:

"This is how housemates were supposed to be 😭😭😭"

@Nthabi Gcinisa suggested:

"Tell her your face is clean, the dishes are dirty anyway 😂😂😂"

@Mitchell Makgabo asked:

"Did she say Big Brother, or do I have hearing loss? 😭😂🤣"

@Maki Sejake pointed out:

"You can wash the dishes afterwards anyway 😂😂"

@Bongi Vumazonke agreed:

"Enough is enough, maan, sies. I agree with Mommy ka moo."

@Rebecca Ndlovu said:

"Cups were dirty anyway, Mom chill ❤️❤️❤️"

A woman washing her face in a kitchen sink. Images: @samantha.smamaduma

Source: Facebook

More content creators and their unexpected moments

Briefly News reported on a gogo who posted a simple vlog that ended up sparking a big conversation about who creates content online.

reported on a gogo who posted a simple vlog that ended up sparking a big conversation about who creates content online. A content creator known for her daring videos showed up covered in cement again, and a sound she made at the end of the clip had South Africans asking serious questions.

A content creator shared a video of the Burger King CEO that went viral, after a hilarious incident at McDonald's a few days earlier.

Source: Briefly News