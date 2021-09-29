Till Death Do Us Part: Loving Couple Die of Covid 19 While Holding Hands

Cal Dunham and his wife Linda started feeling unwell during a camping trip with their family

On the third day, they decided to seek medical attention only to be put on ventilators due to COVID-19

The couple died a few days later next to each other after being taken out of life support

A couple who were madly in love with each other and enjoying quality family time together would end up dead days later.

Cal and Linda during their happy times and their hands held together during death. Photo: The Dunham family.

Source: UGC

Grand Rapids, Michigan residents Cal Dunham, 59, and his wife Linda, 66, are reported to have died one minute apart while holding hands.

According to New York Post, the couple was fully vaccinated but had pre-existing health conditions. They began feeling sick during a family camping trip.

The couple's daughter, Sarah Dunham, disclosed that her dad was the first to feel unwell, and he thought he was having sinuses.

Linda later complained that she had also gotten "the cold", and on the third day of camping, they said they had to go to a hospital because they did not feel well.

Days later, their conditions had gotten worse, and they were now on ventilators, but their pre-existing conditions made it even worse.

On Sunday, September 26, doctors told the family there was nothing they could do, and the couple would likely come off life-support the following day.

They were in the same room as Cal passed away around 11.07am, and a minute later, his wife Linda also died as they held hands together beside one another.

According to Sarah, Linda always quipped that Cal was going to "go before I am and I'll be right there behind you", and that is exactly what happened.

The young lady advised people to take the virus seriously as she had seen how in one moment people could be enjoying life and the next minute they are gone.

According to Fox 17, The family has set up a go fund page to assist in funeral expenses.

