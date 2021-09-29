A woman did the TikTok Love Nwantiti challenge and had fellow users stopping to stare at her lit moves

TikTok user @kelly_kikx did her thing in the gym and uploaded her majestic moves to her page for everyone to see

The comment section of @kelly_kikx’s post was blazing with many people letting her know that she can dance

The TikTok Love Nwantiti challenge is giving peeps a platform to demonstrate their dance skills. One young lady has knocked it out of the park with her submission.

TikTok user @kelly_kikx dropped jaws with her lit 'Love Nwantiti' dance challenged.

Source: Instagram

Taking part in the challenge, TikTok user @kelly_kikx got her groove on in the gym and what a wow, gurl can move! Watching the clip, it literally looks like the track is flowing through @kelly_kikx’s veins.

@kelly_kikx posted:

Seeing her majestic moves, people took to the comment section to let @kelly_kikx know that she has got it going on. Dance really makes the world a better place and these TikTok challenges are life!

Here are some of the comments from people who were taken aback by @kelly_kikx’s moves:

@dominique_editsss said:

“I love your dancing omw!”

@alisaxoza2 commented:

“It is a bit hard. Anyway nice moves.”

@gigii_wp could not get enough:

“I'm so obsessed.”

@sarahleroux_ wants to learn:

“Tutorial please??”

@jjsanime5 was inspired:

“You give me that vibe to learn this dance.”

@artofstyle was impressed:

“OKAY FULL OUT QUEENNNNNNNN.”

Source: Briefly.co.za