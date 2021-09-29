One export South Africa will forever be known for is the world-famous Jerusalema song and dance that brought so many people together

The Master KG and Nomcebo hit made airwaves during the pandemic without ever having to be translated into other languages

Lady Du recently had the honour of teaching the country's famous dance to the president of Mexico while representing SA

Lady Du has been in Mexico receiving an appreciation certificate from the Mexican government. While representing Mzansi at this prestigious ceremony, Lady Du had the honour of guiding President Jose Humberto Salazar Contreras through the steps of the Jerusalema dance.

Lady Du has shown the Mexican President just how Mzansi does the Jerusalema dance. Image: @ladydu_sa

Master KG and Nomcebo's hit song managed to reach every inch of the world during the worldwide lockdown last year. Rolling Stone reports that the song managed to rake up 85 million streams on Spotify and 418 million views on TikTok last year.

The song quickly became a beacon of hope for many during unprecedented times.

South African music is making its rounds around the globe, more so the Amapiano genre. TimesLive reports that Lady Du and DJ PH have been in Mexico on a work trip receiving recognition for their music.

While in Mexico, the Amapiano vocalist found herself teaching the Mexican president the choreography of the famous Jerusalema dance.

Lady Du wrote:

"Thank you for choosing us to represent you in Mexico. To the president of Mexico, thank you for receiving us well, treating us like royalty."

Lady Du encourages fans to use 9-to-5 salaries to finance their own dreams

Briefly News reports Lady Du has encouraged her fans to use their nine-to-five salaries to finance their own dreams or businesses. The successful Amapiano vocalist took to social media and penned a lengthy post about her come-up story.

Lady Du shared that she took the money she bagged from her normal jobs and injected it into her music career. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker even shared that she used to pay her dancers from her own pocket when she was not doing well in the music industry.

Taking to Instagram, she asked her followers never to underestimate the jobs they are currently doing now just because their passion lies somewhere else.

The stunner has worked on a cruise ship and for a logistics company, among other routine jobs.

"All that money I invested back into my music. I paid my dancers from my salary, bought them uniforms from my salary... You might not like the job you have but make use of it. Everything I have comes from my own hands."

