The African National Congress has informed Carl Niehaus that he is no longer a suspended member and that his membership has been reinstated

The ANC's deputy secretary-general has also let Niehaus know that he will have an opportunity to appeal his dismissal as an employee of the party

South Africans think that Niehaus was only reinstated because the ruling party wants him to campaign for votes

JOHANNESBURG - Carl Niehaus is back in action after the African National Congress stated that his suspension has been reversed due to lack of charges being brought forward against him.

As a result, Niehaus will be hitting the campaign trail on behalf of the ruling party this coming weekend and try to win votes.

According to TimesLIVE, Niehaus was informed of this decision through a letter issued by the deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Duarte stated in the letter that Niehaus's temporary suspension lapsed because the ANC failed to bring charges against him within 30 days as per regulations of the ANC's constitution.

Niehaus told the publication that he was happy to be reinstated as a member of the ruling party and would be in Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal to campaign for votes.

The ANC set to appoint an advocate to hear Niehaus' appeal of his dismissal

While Niehaus is a full member of the ANC once again, he is still fired as an employee of the ruling party, however, Duarte informed Niehaus that a member of the Johannesburg Bar will be appointed to hear the appeal of his dismissal, according to IOL.

Duarte stated that he will be notified at a later date when his appeal hearing will take place. Niehaus has on occasion stated that his dismissal was unjustifiable and now has the opportunity to have his case heard.

South Africans think Carl Niehaus is being used by the ANC

Carl Niehaus eagerly posted on social media that he is now a full member of the ANC. Twitter users congratulated him and reminded him to remain disciplined.

Other people were of the opinion that the ruling party merely reinstated his membership because the local government elections are coming up.

Here's what they had to say:

@FCodesa said:

"Congratulations uncle Carl,1 person who will truly b disappointed by your return to the @myanc is 1 Stephen Grootes, the guy is so obsessed with calling those who for ANC resolution RET."

@MafetsaJan said:

"Chief conduct yourself like a disciplined cadre of the movement and you do not change the support you have will disappear. It is when on top of an elephant that you can see that far. Congratulations."

@MastiffNgcobo said:

"I am just happy that my leader you are one of those that are brave and willing to die for the truth. The shenanigans are being exposed every time in this ANC. In the revolution there will always be casualties and this ANC needs the real revolutionaries."

Niehaus fights back saying he has information about illegal activities

Briefly News previously reported that fired ANC employee Carl Niehaus stated that he is being singled out by the ruling party for the things he knows about alleged activities that could be illegal.

The activities are in relation to the staff not being paid. Niehaus stated that his dismissal was a crime and that he has evidence which he will make available to the SAPS. He added that he has been intimidated by members who did not what him to take action.

The former spokesperson for the disbanded MKMVA stated that the ruling party cannot dismiss him as it is 'illegal'. EWN reported that Niehaus released a statement accusing the ANC of giving him short notice that he was being dismissed.

Source: Briefly.co.za