Artist Given R1,3m to Create Artwork Delivers Blank Canvases, Calls Them Art

An artist given R1,3 million by a museum to use in a piece of art delivered blank canvases

Jens Haaning did not incorporate the cash in the artwork titled Take the Money and Run

The museum director said Haaning has yet to break their contractual agreement and is expected to return the money

A Danish artist given R1,3 million by a museum to use in an artwork delivered an unexpected piece.

Jens Haaning was given R3.1 million to use on the artwork but delivered almost blank, white canvases. Photo: Henning Bagger via Shutterstock

Jens Haaning was given the money by the Museum of Modern Art in Denmark and delivered blank canvasses. He aptly titled the two canvases "Take the Money and Run."

Lasse Andersson, the museum director, spoke to CBS News and said that the artist was paid and given banknotes to use in the work. According to their contract, the museum would give Haaning an additional R105 000 to update his work if need be.

Andersson said the R1.3 million was not part of Hanning's payment and he is supposed to return the cash when the art exhibition closes. The cash was supposed to be incorporated into the frames of the art.

Shock delivery

However, when Haaning delivered the piece, the museum established that the money had not been put into the work. The director recalled receiving numerous emails after the piece was delivered.

"The staff was very surprised when they opened the crates. I was abroad when the crates were opened, but suddenly received a lot of mails," Andersson said.

Andersson added that Hanning had not broken their contractual agreement, which stipulated that the money be returned by January 16, 2020. Should the artist fail to return the money by the date as mentioned above, the director said:

“We will of course take the necessary steps to ensure that Jens Haaning complies with his contract."

