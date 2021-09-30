A clip of a driver who recoded a passenger sleeping is doing its rounds on social media and peeps have mixed emotions

Social media user @danielmarven shared the hilarious clip, wondering what the person will say when they see it

Some peeps saw the humorous side while others couldn’t help but think this is going to lose the driver his job

A cab driver kept himself entertained when his passenger fell asleep. Snapping a hilarious clip, the whole of Mzansi have now had a good laugh too.

Social media user @danielmarven shared the hilarious clip online, having a good laugh at the sneaky video captured by the funny driver.

We are sure this okie is going to think twice before taking a nap in a ride again lol!

@danielmarven posted:

While there were a lot of people who laughed hard at the clip, others were a little concerned about this guy’s job. If the customer sees this clip, the driver better hope that he sees the humour in it. Some times things should be kept off social media.

Take a look at some of the peeps responses:

@Sksebata01 did not think this was smart:

“People must learn we have high rates of unemployment, some drama is not necessary than to behave and keep your job.”

@habtey1 is sure this is going to cheese the passenger off:

“When mulungu see this video in social media South Africa will have one more unemployed person. ”

@IsMeEmmanuel was bust:

@Daniel_Godd feels the driver should have thought before sharing this clip, it could be the end of his job:

