Couple Express Love By Doing Choreography with Ball, Video Warms Hearts

A couple recently inspired social media users with an adorable video in which many were shown the sweetness of marriage

The lovebirds could be seen expressing love to each other with choreography which showed their playful side

A ball was placed between their stomachs as they began the choreography which had different parts where they briefly kissed

Two lovebirds have warmed the hearts of many after expressing love to each other in an adorable video in which they could be seen doing choreography with a ball.

In the adorable video that was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the couple put the ball between their stomachs as Adele's Hello blared from speakers.

The lovebirds inspired social media users with their challenge. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: UGC

They began their choreography by raising up their hands and kissing each other while the ball was held between their stomachs.

They did a few movements that moved the ball around their backs and held it back between their stomachs.

The adorable couple, who did other beautiful movements, were only having fun but they may have unknowingly started a challenge that other lovebirds could decide to jump on.

Social media reacts

Peeps on social media instantly fell in love with the video and soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

@gadzama_bigbrown said:

"This are the kind of challenge I wanna see on social media not the one people are just wasting foods in the name of challenge while there are beggars out dere hungry in the street."

@ike_ebube01 wrote:

"This husband must be a very bad guy when he was a bachelor."

@prince_vanzy commented:

"Marriage sweet when you get the money."

@iamgiakelly said:

"God When?"

@victoria.alfred wrote:

"I feel like proposing to myself."

Source: Briefly.co.za