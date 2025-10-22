MaMkhize’s Sandton mansion has grabbed attention with its sprawling three-story layout and high-security walls

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, the outspoken South African businesswoman and reality TV star, has once again captured public attention, this time for her sprawling Sandton mansion.

Over the years, MaMkhize has been at the centre of media scrutiny, facing tax disputes, tender allegations, and other legal controversies.

Shauwn Mkhize owes SARS R40 million in a tax debt that saw her Premier Soccer League club, Royal AM getting liquidated. Image:@kwamakhize

Source: Instagram

Her tax challenges with SARS reportedly total around R40 million, a debt that led to the liquidation of her former Premier Soccer League club, Royal AM.

Despite these financial hurdles and the recent auctions held to settle her debts, MaMkhize continues to showcase her extravagant lifestyle. She now owns the eSwatini football club, Mbabane Highlanders AM, further expanding her business portfolio.

Luxury assets auctioned

Several of MaMkhize’s luxury items were put up for online auction from Friday, 10 October, to Wednesday, 15 October 2025, through Bidders Choice.

The auction followed a dramatic period involving her former club. In September, SARS officials arrived at Royal AM’s training base, Royal Ranch, along the R56 between Pietermaritzburg and Maqongqo. Nearly ten trucks were involved in removing furniture, luxury vehicles, construction equipment, and shipping containers to recover funds related to her R40 million tax debt.

The auction included designer handbags, high-end artwork, and a luxury vehicle, attracting competitive bids from collectors and enthusiasts.It listed 18 designer items. By the close of the sale, all the luggage and handbag items had received bids.

The highlight of the auction was a 2021 Lamborghini Urus, valued at R4.8 million. Bids for the vehicle are still pending finalisation by Bidders Choice, along with some other high-value luxury items. Despite past financial controversies, the auction underscores Mkhize’s continued prominence in both the luxury market and football sectors.

Shauwn Mkhize is now the President of eSwatini football club, Mbabane Highlanders AM. Image: @kwamamkhize

Source: Instagram

Inside MaMkhize’s opulent Sandton Estate

A recent TikTok video offered fans a glimpse into MaMkhize’s three-story Sandton mansion. The estate features high walls adorned with classical white statues, combining security with luxury.

Her interiors are equally lavish, with her bedroom boasting gold Versace furnishings and multiple chandeliers. Showmax clips have previously highlighted her private elevator, pamper room, and dedicated lifestyle centre for relaxation and indulgence.

In addition to Sandton, MaMkhize owns another mansion in La Lucia, Durban. Her daughter, Sbahle Mpisane, once joked that the home is so expansive she could “go a month without seeing family.”

Whether admired or criticised, MaMkhize’s properties remain a talking point, offering a rare glimpse into the lifestyle of one of South Africa’s most prominent and polarising personalities.

Mama Joy speaks on MaMkhize's new club

Briefly News previously reported that the former Royal AM boss, MaMkhize, has been unveiled as the president of a football club in Eswatini.

MaMkhize was congratulated by Mama Joy, once a superfan of Royal AM, who praised her and rallied behind her new venture in Eswatini.

Source: Briefly News