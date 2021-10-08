Bafana Bafana Captain Ronwen Williams Won't Underestimate Ethiopia

Ronwen Williams is excited to be playing on an international scale again but doesn't want to get complacent with the opposition

The young captain of Bafana Bafana says that the team is in high spirits since their memorable win against Ghana

The pressure is on for the next match and Williams wants the team to stay focused so that they can deliver results

After having a successful qualifier against Ghana, all eyes are on Bafana Bafana to bring the heat against Ethiopia in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Newly elected captain Ronwen Williams understands the task at hand and doesn't want to take the opposition lightly.

There's a lot at stake for Bafana Bafana as they've failed to qualify for World Cups over the last decade. With the World Cup being the biggest stage for international football, everyone wants to be there and there's pressure to at least make it into the group stages of the competition.

Ronwen Williams is happy with how things are going and hopes that it continues. Image: @FARPostZA

Source: Twitter

"The mood in the camp has never been this positive before. I have been part of the national team for eight years and to see a camp so lively is wonderful and obviously, it is because of the results we had last month," said Ronwen Williams as per TimesLIVE.

Williams is happy with the mood being high in the camp and hopes that they will get the desired result against Ethiopia. The skipper however doesn't want to get too complacent and overconfident.

"They knock the ball around from the keeper right through so we just need to have the right structures and the right balance and just believe that we can beat them," he said.

Ronwen Williams is also looking to keep a clean sheet against Ethiopia according to SowetanLIVE. Mzansi fans are hoping that this time, qualifying will be possible.

Source: Briefly.co.za