Hugo Broos Explains Why He Substituted Tshegofatso Mabasa Early in the Game

Tshegofatso Mabasa made his debut for Bafana Bafana and it was surely one to forget for the young attacking player

Coach Hugo Broos was not happy with the performance and substituted him off early just 35 minutes into the game

Broos explained that he didn't sub him off because of injury but only because he didn't understand the tactics

For a player, being substituted early in the game without an injury is something like a nightmare. Unfortunately, this happened to Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa in the World Cup qualifying game against Ethiopia and now coach Hugo Broos has revealed the reasons why.

Mabasa looked to have picked up and injury early in the game but Broos has explained that is not why he took him off. Hugo Broos has shown that he's relentless and with Mabasa, he has shown that he's not going to take any nonsense again.

Hugo Broos was not happy with Tshegofatso Mabasa's performance and subbed him off early. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

"I know it is a bit disappointing for Tshegofatso, but he had difficulties, and for us it was better that we changed," said Broos, according to a report by The Citizen.

Broos explained that Mabasa did not understand the tactics that were given to him and had to be substituted off as a result. This could be something that knocks his confidence.

"And I explained for what. We trained on it this week but I don't think he really understood what we asked from him, and therefore we had to change him after half an hour," said Broos as quoted by Goal.

In the warm-up before the game, another Pirates attacker, Vincent Pule, was injured and had to be replaced in the starting line-up by Sundowns' Thabiso Kutumela.

Bafana Bafana returned to South Africa early on Sunday morning and will now face Ethiopia at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

