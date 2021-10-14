Pieter Groenewald, leader of the Freedom Front Plus, holds the opinion that international businesses may not invest in South Africa due to the land expropriation without compensation Bill

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the FF+ Pieter Groenewald stated recently that he believes businesses could be scared to start investing in Mzansi due to the proposed land expropriation without compensation bill. Groenewald further stated that South Africa has 'enough land'.

The leader of the controversial party believes that the land issue is being turned into a political 'playball'. Recently, Section 25 of the Constitution was adopted in order to permit land expropriation without compensation.

When the Bill was adopted, the FF+ and the Democratic Alliance opposed it.

In an interview with SABC News, Groenewald said that businesses may not come to SA to invest as they fear their assets may not remain theirs. He believes that the land issue is being used as a scapegoat for things that don't go the right way.

A report by IOL revealed that while speaking during his party's manifesto, Groenewald said the FF+ has nearly tripled its MP membership since the local elections in May 2019.

Mzansi is once again divided on Groenewald and the FF+

@arthurramahlodi said:

"Greed will not allow big business to disinvest due to the land expropriation bill. @VFPlus don't try to intimidate the nation, change must happen. The structure of apartheid must be dismantled."

@Kgapu2 wrote:

"Groenewald is still thinking that European countries are still the leading investors. China and the Arab countries have taken over, and they understand African politics and colonialism, and they associate themselves with their black African brothers and sisters."

@CMgcokoc shared:

"We don't care what you say Groenewald. The same investors were settlers. They are now investors, we want our land and its belongings now, we don't care about your white party."

FF+ believes it is an attractive, inclusive political organisation for everyone

Previously, Briefly News reported that FF+ believes it is an appealing party for all South African citizens. The party says that African people joining the FF+ should not come as a shock because it is an alternative organisation.

FF+ Head of Elections, Wouter Wessels, says the organisation does have members and candidates who are not white and that there has been a misrepresentation that the FF+ is an all-white party.

Wessels says the party has opened its doors to non-white people to join the FF+ and they have been seeing growth. He added that the organisation has not had to change its policies just to become more appealing for votes, according to IOL.

