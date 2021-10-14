Halala: Teko Modise and His Wife Are Expecting a Bundle of Joy, Celebs Excited

Teko Modise and his boo Koketso Chipane are excitedly ready to become parents to their unborn baby

The former soccer star's wife took to social media to share that they are expecting a bundle of joy

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star and Koketso reportedly walked down the aisle a few days ago

Former soccer star Teko Modise and his bae Koketso Chipane are expecting a bundle of joy. The couple reportedly got hitched a few days ago following their traditional wedding in Soweto a few weeks back.

Teko Modise's wife Koketso Chipane is pregnant. Image: @therealtekomodise, @kokieberry

Source: Instagram

City Press reports that the former Orlando Pirates star and soccer analyst tied the knot again with Koketso a few days ago. The ceremony was private, according to the publication's report.

Teko's wife took to social media recently and shared a clip of herself running on the beach showing off her baby bump, according to ZAlebs. The stunner captioned her Instagram post:

"A Dream Come True. Overwhelmed with Unconditional Love..."

Mzansi celebs, especially ladies, took to Koketso's comment section to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

linda_mtoba said:

"So beautiful mama, congratulations."

kefilwe_mabote commented:

"Congratulations my love. When I think of that chat we had, I see you played me."

lerato_kgamanyane wrote:

"Congratulations mama!!"

mpumimops said:

"Wow this is so beautiful! Congratulations mommy."

tshepivundla added:

"Congratulations beautiful."

