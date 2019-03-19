The Pretoria Zoo entrance fees, activities, and camping costs for 2021

Africa is home to the big five as well as other fascinating species of animals. While human activities have resulted in the decline of most species, animal zoos and parks have been established to take care of the situation. Pretoria Zoo is one such facility in South Africa, and it is open to the public at such an affordable fee. So, what are Pretoria Zoo entrance fees for 2021?

Pretoria Zoo is one of the largest zoos in the world and South Africa's only National Zoo. Therefore, it would be a pity for a resident to not visit the facility. It has a wide range of activities for different age groups and would easily pass as the best destination to reconnect with nature. Apart from Pretoria Zoo entrance fees for 2021, this article deciphers more details about the activities you could engage in.

Where is Pretoria Zoo situated?

The animal park is located at 232 Boom Street, Pretoria, only 5.4 km from Pretoria University. It occupies 84 Hectares of land. About 600,000 people visit the premises annually. Over 209 species of mammals, 202 species of birds, 190 species of fish, and 93 species of reptiles are found in the Pretoria Zoo.

Following its establishment in 1899, the facility has been made human-friendly. Ample and safe parking space that is always guarded is available. There are also available restaurants and carts for convenient visits. In addition, there are secured campsites that make touring the site more fun for those who seek more than just a few hours of enjoying the wildlife scenery.

How much is the Pretoria zoo entrance??

How much does Pretoria Zoo cost? At the facility's entrance, one must pay an entrance fee that allows them access to all sections of the zoo. These include the aviary and enclosures of different animals close to the entrance, the African Savannah section in the middle, the aquarium and reptile park on the western side, and more pens on the northern end.

How much is the entrance fee at Pretoria Zoo?

Pretoria Zoo entrance fee for 2021 varies depending on the tourist's age. The updated charges are as follows.

Children (2-15 years old)- R75

Adults- R110

Parking fee (per vehicle)- R25

Student groups (Monday to Wednesday)- R45

Student groups (Thursday to Friday)- R65

Pretoria Zoo prices

A tourist may incur extra charges inside the zpremises. These extra charges are mainly for added convenience and more fun activities within the zoo, and such are:

Children’s single-seater pushcarts- R60 for a day

Children’s double-seater pushcarts- R80 for a day

4 Seater golf cart for 1 hour- R100

4 Seater golf cart for 2 hours- R200

6 Seater golf cart for 1 hour- R150

Cable cars are also available on special request for those that want the thrill of having an aerial view of the entire zoo.

A one-way trip on the cableway fee (Children)- R20

The cableway return fee (Children)-R25

A one-way trip on the cableway (Adult)- R25

The cableway return fee (Adult)-R35

The cableway fee (School group)- R20

Ride the big wheel- R4.00

The Zoo Choo-Choo Train- R5.00

Pretoria Zoo camping

If you wish to experience the thrill of being in the wild at night, you could opt for the camping option. The package includes a one-hour night safari and braai fires. While the zoo provides a comfortable lawn for tourists to set up their tents, tourists should bring their camping equipment, food, drinks, cutlery and crockery. Departure from the camping area is at 7h30 the next morning, and camps occur on Fridays to Saturdays from 1st September to 31st March.

Pretoria Zoo camping fees are as follows,

Camping fee (Children)- R110

Camping fee (Adults)- R165

Camping fee (Student group)- R95

Pretoria Zoo sunset safaris

The sunset safari is another epic activity to engage in while at the location. Apart from catching the sunset, you could also watch the animals as they settle down to sleep. The guards will take you through the intricate details of the nocturnal animals and their hunting strategies.

If you wish to go for the sunset safari, you should be at the entrance by 18h30 and leave by 23h30. The charges for the Pretoria Zoo sunset safaris are as follows,

Night safari (Children)- R95

Night safari (Student groups)- R75

Night Safari (Adults)- R110

How to become a friend or Pretoria Zoo

Recently, the facility introduced the annual membership option, which is cheaper and has more benefits. The annual subscription for the package is R125 per person and R300 for the family package. The family package accommodates two adults and three children under the age of eighteen. An extra R30 is payable for every additional child. The annual member of the Friends of the Zoo subscription does not include the entrance fee.

For inquiries about becoming a friend of the zoo, reach out through any of the following contact details,

Physical address: 232 Boom Street, Pretoria

Email address: sanbi@behonest.co.za

Telephone number: +27(0) 12 339 2700

Fax number: +27(0) 12 323 4540

Some of the packs of becoming a Friend of the National Zoo include,

Two free visits to the National Zoological Gardens of South Africa, including the aquarium and reptile park.

A discount for the monthly fun walks.

Participation in all the events at the premises.

Fun activities at the Pretoria Zoo

In addition to watching the animals, wildlife enthusiasts have a chance to adopt the animals. The adoption price range is R40-R100 annually, depending on the chosen animal. Adoption offers the individual free entrance into the facility. Donations are also welcome, and those who give over R900 get their names mounted next to their adopted animals.

Children can also be a part of a 4-day zoo holiday course that encourages them to participate in wildlife conservation and animal research. The vast land has special venues where private functions are held upon request. These include children’s parties and weddings. Unique local works of art can also be purchased in this wildlife park.

Things to carry to the zoo

When planning a visit to the Pretoria Zoo, one should bring comfortable shoes. Other items that one can take include water, food, cameras, protective gear such as sunglasses, and strollers. The rules strictly prohibit carrying pets, animal foods, grills, bicycles, rollerblades, and skateboards.

Is alcohol allowed at Pretoria Zoo?

Alcohol is permitted in private events, but it has to be limited to the specific venue. Wandering around the zoo with alcoholic beverages is prohibited.

Does the Gautrain go to Pretoria Zoo?

Without private means, local and international tourists can access this game reserve using the Gautrain Bus that leaves the Gautrain Pretoria Station. One should board the CBD Inner P2 van and get out at stop 7.

Is Pretoria Zoo open during lockdown?

Pretoria Zoo put up measures to ensure the welfare of its visitors, staff and animals. However, according to the Lockdown level 3 regulations, the state required that all public places of recreation remained closed. However, the most recent allowed access to public places if the set regulations were followed.

For bookings, reach out to any of these addresses,

Email: K.Mabuse@sanbi.org.za

K.Mabuse@sanbi.org.za Telephone number: 012 339 2728

012 339 2728 Email: M.Kwinda@sanbi.org.za

M.Kwinda@sanbi.org.za Telephone: 012 339 2844

The Pretoria Zoo is open to the public every day of the week from 09:00 to 17:30. This is a must-visit location for both local and international tourists. Not only it offers a secured view and interactions with the enormous five as well as many other species, but also it has various fun activities. The entrance fee is very affordable, and convenience features such as carts are provided at an extra cost. Plan your visit to this fascinating location now!

