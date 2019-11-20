Andre de Ruyter: Eskom, qualifications, salary, sister, wife

André de Ruyter has a wealth of experience in the petrochemical industry. He was the Eskom Holdings Group Chief Executive and overseeded a 100% State-owned company with over 40 000 employees. He recently broke the news when it was announced that he had resigned from his position as the CEO of Eskom.

Besides serving as the CEO of Eskom, Andre also sits as a member of the board of Nampak Holdings (UK) Ltd. and Nampak Plastics Europe Ltd. He also served as the Managing Director at Sasol Olefins and Surfactants Pty Ltd. Why has Andre de Ruyter resigned?

Profile summary

Real name Andre Marinus de Ruyter Gender Male Date of birth 1971 Age 51 years ( as of 2022) Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Children 3 University University of Pretoria, Universiteit Nyenrode Netherlands Business School and University of South Australia Profession Businessperson, CEO Net worth $1million-$10 million Salary R18 million annually

Andre de Ruyter's biography

Who is Andre de Ruyter? He is the former CEO of Eskom, who recently resigned from his position at the company. In several senior management roles, he has spent more than 20 years with Sasol's energy and chemicals group.

How old is Andre de Ruyter?

The South African businessman was born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1971. As of 2022, he is 51 years old.

Who is Andre de Ruyter's sister?

He has a sister named Jenna Ruyter. Little is known about her, but in November 2021, reports surfaced that he had handed over temporary control of Eskom to her, though this was not confirmed.

Andre de Ruyter's qualifications

He obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Pretoria. He then proceeded to the Universiteit Nyenrode Netherlands Business School for his Master in Business Administration. He then enrolled at the University of South Australia for his Master of Laws and, later on, the University of South Australia for his LLB.

He has more than 30 years of experience in the petrochemical industry. For these years, he has served in the following managerial positions:

General Manager of Sasol Ltd

The Senior Executive at Sasol Ltd

The CEO Designate and the Executive Director of Nampak Ltd

The Chief Executive Officer of Nampak Ltd.

He has also worked in Nigeria, Angola, China, and the USA.

Andre de Ruyter at Eskom

Andre was among the one-hundred and forty-two candidates contesting for the position of CEO of Eskom in 2019. He qualified for the job and was appointed the CEO of the company where he resumed office in January 2020. His appointment stirred controversy in the country, with some government officials questioning and rejecting his approval.

The ANC was among the few parties that boldly lauded the appointment. At the same time, the National Union of Mineworkers rejected the position stating that Andre De Ruyter was a 'white outsider' and that he had experience working in the body.

Andre de Ruyter's latest news

Is André de Ruyter still CEO of Eskom? No. The current news is that the Eskom CEO has tendered his resignation. It was noted that Ruyter informed the Eskom board of his decision to resign on Wednesday, December 2022.

According to the DA's Ghaleb Cachalia, Ruyter's apparent abrupt resignation as Eskom's CEO resulted from Mineral's steadfast campaign against a guy who made a diligent and responsible effort to carry out his obligations.

According to Business Unity SA, Ruyter's resignation was a major setback for Eskom, and he failed to address the country's ongoing energy crisis.

They said his replacement must have the skills and capability to continue all efforts to reduce load shedding, accelerate Eskom's restructure, and combat ongoing corruption.

Who is the CEO of Eskom?

There is currently no word on who will be the company's next CEO. Andre's resignation could be attributed to a barrage of public attacks directed at him by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and Gordhan's and President Cyril Ramaphosa's subsequent failure to support him and his management publicly.

How much does de Ruyter earn?

Andre de ruyter's salary is alleged to be R18 million annually. He is also estimated to have a net worth between $1 million and $10 million.

Andre de Ruyter's family

Andre is a happily married man. There is little information available about Andre de Ruyter's wife. The couple is blessed with three children.

Where does André de Ruyter live?

He currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa, with his family. He has over 30 years of experience and has worked in various energy portfolios in South Africa and internationally. His background includes management positions in the coal, oil, chemical, and gas industries.

André de Ruyter has been the CEO of Eskom since 2020. His recent resignation has sparked numerous debates, with some blaming him for the country's current energy crisis and others arguing that he should return to his position.

