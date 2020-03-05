Here are the government salary levels South Africa 2021

Government salaries levels South Africa are categorized according to the job level a person is in. Government workers always receive higher salaries compared to other employees who don't work for the state. In addition, government workers receive medical cover, housing, and transport, with all expenses being catered for by the government. Government salary levels differ from informal sector workers who struggle to earn a living.

What is a good salary in South Africa 2020? Photo: @pexels.com

Source: UGC

The most significant portion of the country’s budget is allocated to paying wages to government employees, which has been a challenge to the treasury since a substantial fraction of funds is earmarked for compensating workers. The government is laying plans to help cut down the huge wage bill threatening to slow down the economy.

Government careers review

The South African government is known to employ skilled and competent public servants. One of the highest-paid public servants are doctors, and their demand is constantly on the rise. They form a small percentage of public servants. The details of the salary scales for public servants highlight some of the other well-paying careers in South Africa.

DPSA was formed to ensure that suitable public services are offered to consumers, thus enhancing service delivery. DPSA salary scales help sustain internal fairness and competition among companies offering a similar product. DPSA salary scales promote quality among workers of the organization supplying a similar product.

DPSA documents contain all the standards that guide government salary levels to public servants. One of the main agendas of the DPSA is to access and approve salary structures in the public sector. South Africa DPSA policies monitor minimum wages that are to be paid to all serving in the public service occupations such as teachers and security officers to eradicate poverty and unemployment among its wide-range population.

Government salary levels 2021

What are salary grade levels? Government salary levels and notches is a format where employees are graded within a pay level determined by their work experience and level of education. Every job is placed within specific pay grades, and employees are placed in several groups.

What are the financial year salary scales?

One of the main reasons South Africans are constantly looking for new jobs is that their current jobs do not offer opportunities for further development. Some want their responsibilities to broaden while others want a better salary package. These are the averages for South African professionals across the different sectors.

Finance and Accounting

What are the government salary levels and notches? Photo: @pexels.com

Source: UGC

A group or regional Chief Finance Officer's annual salary is an average of R4,000,000. A financial director's yearly salary is R3,000,000, while a finance manager earns up to R1,200,000. A standard financial accountant earns an annual salary of R475,000.

Information Technology

A Chief Information Ofﬁcer has an annual salary of R1,700,000, while an IT manager makes R1,200,000 annually. An application developer earns up to R900,000. A senior IT Business Analyst has a yearly salary of R750,000.

Engineering and Manufacturing

In the engineering and manufacturing sector, a factory or plant manager has an annual salary of R1,200,000. A quality engineer has a yearly salary worth R600,000. A project engineer and a project director earn R700,000 and R1,700,000, respectively.

Legal

In the legal space, a junior counsel's annual income is R600,000. A general counsel makes up to R2,250,000. A legal counsel earns R850,000, while a senior legal counsel's yearly income is R1,250,000.

Doctors

Doctors are among the highest-paid civil servants. Photo: @pexels.com

Source: UGC

Doctors in South Africa earn approximately R72,800 per month, making them one of the highest-paid civil servants in the country. Their years of training and expertise mainly contribute to their earnings.

Police

Police officers in South Africa earn a maximum R12,427 per month, interestingly the highest for an African nation. The pay is good and attracts both school leavers and professionals countrywide.

Nurses

Nurses earn approximately R16,786 per month. This is likely because of their education level and experience. Nurses in South Africa are a critical human resource to the economy. The education offered is world-class; that is why it attracts international students from the region.

Members of Parliament (MP's)

Julius Malema was addressing the EFF members during a rally at the Orlando Pirates stadium. Photo: @Economic Freedom Fighters

Source: Facebook

Members of Parliament in South Africa are paid handsomely. It pays to join the country's national assembly owing to its substantial financial benefits. Members are paid R1 million in a year which is a monthly salary of R133,372.

Teachers

Like their counterparts in other African nations, teachers in South Africa are fairly paid. Salary levels for teachers range between level 5 and level 8. Teachers in the entry position are categorized in level 5. The government teachers salary is approximately R21,983 per month. Most decry their pay, and the issue has been taken up in the national assembly where teachers propose equal pay.

DPSA salary increase in 2021

On 14th July 2021, NAPTOSA became a signatory to the 2021/2022 wage agreement. The bill is currently in circulation for the various unions of the council. When it acquires the requisite signatures, the benefit to employees will be twofold.

The non-pensionable cash allowance for the public service salary scales 2020/2021 effect from 1st April 2021. The subsidies for the salary levels are as follows,

Employees in levels 1 to 5 will enjoy an R1,220 allowance.

Levels 6 and 7 will enjoy an R1,352 allowance.

Levels 8 and 9 will receive an R1,450 allowance.

Levels 10 and 11 will earn an R1,640 allowance, while those in level 12 will earn an R1,695 allowance.

These details of government salary levels in South Africa depict the wide gap between the highest-paid public servants and those paid minimum wages. The treasury hopes to gradually increase those with minimum pay and help reduce the country's widening wage bill.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Top 10 highest paid soccer players in South Africa ABSA PSL 2021

Briefly.co.za recently published jaw-dropping details about the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa. The figures will leave you in shock!

Soccer is one of the most lucrative sports in South Africa, and the players earn a dime from it. Samir Nurkovic is currently the highest-paid player. You will not believe how much he makes per month!

Source: Briefly.co.za