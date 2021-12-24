Les and Paula Ansley opened a distillery in Paarl in the Western Cape which infuses gin with elephant dung

Their gin, called JabuGin, is made with dung sourced from Jabulani elephant sanctuary in Limpopo

The Ansleys make the gin themselves using a short process and give 15% of their proceeds to HERD elephant orphanage

CAPE TOWN - Les and Paula Ansley created a gin, called JabuGin, in 2018. What makes this gin unique is that it is infused with elephant dung. They are a couple from Paarl in the Western Cape and their distillery is called Ibhugane, which means dung beetle.

They had previously moved to the United Kingdom, but decided to return to South Africa. While on a game drive, the couple learnt about the different properties and uses of elephant dung.

These include insect repellent, relief from pain and treating water, Business Insider reports. This prompted Paula Ansley to ask her husband if they could infuse gin with elephant dung.

A couple from Paarl have opened a distillery which infuses gin with elephant dung.

Source: Getty Images

How the elephant dung infused gin is made

Renowned Western Cape gin maker, Roger Jorgensen, taught the couple how to make gin. With his guidance they created the recipe for JabuGin, which has London Dry gin as its base.

JabuGin does not take long to make. The couple say that they first wash of the elephant dung which they have collected and let it dry. While it is drying, a fluffy botanical emerges. This is infused into the gin. They liken this process to putting a teabag in a glass of hot water to brew.

According to TimesLIVE, both of the Ansleys are scientists and enjoy unusual ideas. They source the elephant dung from the herd that resides at Jabulani elephant sanctuary in Limpopo. 15% of the proceeds from JabuGin sales go to HERD elephant orphanage.

Reactions to elephant dung infused gin

@kerbs_ZA said:

"No more gin for me."

@MoletsaneJerry shared:

"This is the land of honey and milk. Thank you so much for job creation and many souls will be saved."

@futureherman believes:

"Clear proof that living in the UK stuffs up your mind."

@PovertyDisease1 remarked:

"They must just re-relocate back to UK."

@kokosi1 asked:

"So basically people will be drinking elephant waste?"

