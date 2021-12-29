Unvaccinated South Africans may travel to the Maldives, but cizens are not given the same luxury

The Maldives has relatively strict travel restrictions for its citizens, as they must be vaccinated to be exempt from quarantine

Mauritius is still not allowing South African travellers to enter and is expected to open by the end of January 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The Maldives has announced that South Africans may travel there, provided that they produce a negative PCR test result.

South Africans who travel to the Maldives will not be required to quarantine upon arrival, whether they are vaccinated or not.

However, Mauritius is still not allowing South African travellers to enter and is expected to open by the end of January 2022, The South African reports.

South Africans are allowed to travel to the Maldives without quarantining upon arrival. Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The status of travel restrictions

According to Business Insider, Mauritian authorities said that anyone who has been in a southern African country 14 days prior to travelling to Mauritius will be denied entry until 31 January 2022.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mauritius itself was placed under a travel ban by France, which has since been lifted. Yesterday (28 December) Mauritius reported 21 Omicron cases of Covid-19 which presented in arriving passengers.

The Maldives has relatively strict travel restrictions for its citizens, as they must be vaccinated to be exempt from quarantine. This rule includes diplomats.

SA unmoved by UK ending controversial travel ban

In other news about travel restrictions, Briefly News recently reported that the United Kingdom government is reportedly looking into cancelling its travel ban red list that bars Southern African country citizens and other countries from travelling to the UK.

The UK imposed restrictions on these countries after the Omicron variant announcement was made by South African scientists last month. They also recognise that the variant has now spread across the globe and is not just limited to the countries that have been red-listed.

The travel ban has been widely criticised by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has gone to call the ban “travel apartheid.”

Source: Briefly News